MAS unveils 2026 Year of the Horse coin featuring Punggol Waterway Park

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) unveiled the 2026 Year of the Horse Almanac Coin Series on Tuesday (Nov 18).

The new coins, the tenth issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, can be pre-ordered from Tuesday, MAS said in a media release. They will be available for public purchase from Jan 1, 2026.

Launched in 2017, the series adds a new coin each year till 2028. Each year’s issue features an animal from the Chinese zodiac cycle in a park or natural landscape setting in Singapore.

Next year’s coin features the horse, set against Punggol Waterway Park. The front of each coin will bear the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2026.

Situated along the North Eastern Riverine Loop, Punggol Waterway Park spans more than 25ha and is a key feature in Punggol Town’s transformation into a 21st-century Waterfront Town, said MAS.

“The coins will be available in 10 variations, comprising different face values, shapes, metallic compositions and minting relief effects.”

The offerings, which are legal tender at their face value, include a rectangular fine silver coin with a face value of S$80 (US$61) and a round fine gold coin with a face value of S$200.