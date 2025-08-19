‘A remarkable educator’: Former principal of Anglican High, Yusof Ishak Secondary dies

SINGAPORE: The former principal of Yusof Ishak Secondary School, who led the school in its move from Bukit Batok to Punggol, died on Monday (Aug 18) at the age of 59.

Madam Maureen Lee was the school’s principal from 2018 to 2024. Before that, she was the principal of Anglican High School from 2010 to 2017.

Both schools posted tributes to her online on Tuesday. No details are known about her job position this year or the cause of her death.

In a Facebook post, Yusof Ishak Secondary School said that its former principal was instrumental in leading the shift of the school campus from Bukit Batok to Punggol and laying the foundations at its new campus.

“A bold and visionary educator, she led the team to push new frontiers with what school and learning could be like. Her inspiring leadership has inspired many educators to go beyond to try new ways to engage students,” the Facebook post read.

“Her heart embraced staff, students, parents and the wider community. In all that she did, she showed what it means to believe, inspire and nurture growth in those under her care.”