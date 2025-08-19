‘A remarkable educator’: Former principal of Anglican High, Yusof Ishak Secondary dies
Madam Maureen Lee, 59, built connections with students at Yusof Ishak Secondary School during her time there by encouraging them to write letters to her.
SINGAPORE: The former principal of Yusof Ishak Secondary School, who led the school in its move from Bukit Batok to Punggol, died on Monday (Aug 18) at the age of 59.
Madam Maureen Lee was the school’s principal from 2018 to 2024. Before that, she was the principal of Anglican High School from 2010 to 2017.
Both schools posted tributes to her online on Tuesday. No details are known about her job position this year or the cause of her death.
In a Facebook post, Yusof Ishak Secondary School said that its former principal was instrumental in leading the shift of the school campus from Bukit Batok to Punggol and laying the foundations at its new campus.
“A bold and visionary educator, she led the team to push new frontiers with what school and learning could be like. Her inspiring leadership has inspired many educators to go beyond to try new ways to engage students,” the Facebook post read.
“Her heart embraced staff, students, parents and the wider community. In all that she did, she showed what it means to believe, inspire and nurture growth in those under her care.”
In 2023, CNA interviewed Mdm Lee about being a principal. When she took on her role at the start of 2018, students at Yusof Ishak Secondary School were told the same year that they would be the last cohort at the school’s Bukit Batok campus before it relocated to Punggol.
During her time there, she made herself easily available to the students.
Under her “Dear Mdm Lee” initiative, students got the chance to write letters to her, sharing their struggles with her or even suggestions for improvements to the school. She promised to reply to each letter, she said at the time.
When asked at the time what she thought was her students' impression of her, Mdm Lee laughed and said that they might see her as someone who was like a friend or a confidante, because she responds to their letters.
"I’d say I’m a nurturing principal, open to their ideas. And sometimes, they may even be crazy ideas but, well, (there) is a sense of wonder in every kid," she added.
Before taking on leadership roles in schools, Mdm Lee was a physics teacher at Henderson Secondary School for 13 years.
She became vice-principal at Balestier Secondary School in 2001 and moved to Kranji Secondary School to become its principal in 2005 before she went to Anglican High School.
Mr Chan Chun Sing, former Minister for Education, took to Facebook on Tuesday to pen a tribute to Mdm Lee, noting that he had met her many times when she was principal of Yusof Ishak Secondary School.
“We lost a remarkable educator yesterday. Madam Maureen Lee led with compassion, vision and deep care for her students and colleagues,” he wrote.
“Her legacy will continue to guide us. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and those whose lives she has touched.”