Car fire brings traffic to a standstill in MCE tunnel
Car fire brings traffic to a standstill in MCE tunnel

A car that caught fire on the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) in the direction of the Ayer Rajah Expressway on Sep 18, 2025, and Singapore Civil Defence Force and police vehicles attending to it. (Images: TikTok/taufikul.islam8, CNA reader)

Daphne Yow
Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony & Daphne Yow
18 Sep 2025 08:20PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2025 08:37PM)
SINGAPORE: Traffic came to a standstill on the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) in the direction of the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday (Sep 18) after a car caught fire in the MCE tunnel.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at around 6.40pm. The fire involved a non-electric vehicle and was extinguished by the activation of the MCE's deluge system, as well as firefighters using a compressed air foam jet.

SCDF said that there were no reported injuries and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters inspect the wreckage of a burnt car after it caught fire in the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Sep 18, 2025. (Images: Isaiah Tay)

Traffic came to a "complete stop" at about 6.55pm, Mr Isaiah Tay, a passenger in a car in the tunnel, told CNA. He said that at least six fire engines and three police cars were at the scene.

Mr Tay added that his Grab driver received information from Grab that a car had caught fire in the tunnel.

Footage sent to CNA by Mr Tay after traffic had begun moving again showed a fire-damaged car on the side of the expressway, with the fire having been extinguished.

While the incident was ongoing, the Land Transport Authority made an announcement on the radio advising motorists in the tunnel to get out of their vehicles and leave the tunnel via their nearest emergency exits, added Mr Tay.

He said that he was stuck in traffic in the tunnel for about 35 minutes.

Another passenger in a vehicle at the scene told CNA that when she got on the MCE at about 6.45pm, traffic was stopped and she was similarly stuck for about 35 minutes.

Additional reporting by Johannes Tjendro.

Source: CNA/dy(kg)

