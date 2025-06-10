Mandatory measles immunity for maids working in households with young children who are not fully vaccinated

SINGAPORE: From Sep 1, maids working in households with young children who are not fully vaccinated against measles must be immunised against the disease.

This mandatory immunisation is aimed at protecting "unvaccinated young children who are at higher risk of serious health complications from measles infections", said the Ministry of Manpower on Tuesday (Jun 10).

The measure also comes amid a recent jump in infections in the US. Ten cases have also been recorded in Singapore this year as of the week ending May 10, according to the Ministry of Health’s weekly infectious disease bulletin. That is just one short of the 11 cases logged throughout all of 2024.

Employers with children below the age of seven must declare the following information at the point of work permit issuance for migrant domestic workers (MDWs) or when renewing their work permit:

Whether the domestic worker is already vaccinated or immune to measles

Whether all children under seven are fully vaccinated

If the domestic worker has not been vaccinated but a vaccination appointment has been booked

A domestic worker does not need to be vaccinated if she is immune to measles or if all the children in the household aged under seven are fully vaccinated against measles, said MOM.

"As measles immunity can be acquired either through past infection or vaccination, the employer may provide documentary proof to MOM, such as a proof of completion of vaccination, serology test result or laboratory confirmation of past infection."

Employers who currently employ domestic workers are advised to review the immunity status of their workers ahead of the permit renewal.

Households that comprise of immunocompromised members are also strongly encouraged to vaccinate or ascertain immunity of their domestic workers, MOM added.

To be fully vaccinated, two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are required, at an interval of at least 28 days between doses.

The vaccine is available for domestic workers at private GP clinics and employers are to bear the costs incurred in meeting the measles immunity requirements for their domestic worker.

The cost of two doses of measles vaccination is estimated to be from S$80 (US$62) to S$140, according to MOM. Employers are advised to check with their medical provider on the exact cost as well as to make an appointment for their domestic worker.

To detect and enforce against false declarations of measles immunity for domestic workers, MOM said it will conduct sample checks, while documentary proof of immunity may also be requested.

"If employers with children below seven years old are found with MDWs who are not immune against measles, their work pass privileges may be suspended until vaccination proof is submitted," it added.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is transmitted through the air and its vaccination has been compulsory in Singapore since 1985.

According to the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule, two doses of MMR vaccine are recommended at 12 months and again at 15 months. In response to queries from CNA, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in May that the coverage for measles vaccination among resident children aged two is over 95 per cent and 90 per cent for the first and second dose respectively.

"Despite high vaccination coverage and population immunity in Singapore, sporadic cases and small clusters of measles are still expected among individuals who are not immune due to the highly transmissible nature of the disease," said MOM.

"Given Singapore’s position as a major travel hub, the surge in measles cases globally and regionally continues to pose public health risks, particularly for those without measles immunity."

While the risk of large uncontrolled outbreaks is low in Singapore, given the country's high vaccination coverage among residents, travellers who become unwell should seek medical attention promptly and inform their doctor of their travel and exposure history, said CDA.