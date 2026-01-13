Singapore government expects all media outlets to uphold responsible journalism standards: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE: The government does not intervene in the editorial positioning of media outlets but expects them to uphold responsible journalism standards, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said on Monday (Jan 12).

Mrs Teo was responding to Ms Valerie Lee’s (Pasir Ris-Changi GRC) parliamentary question about whether the government is concerned about the potential impact SPH Media-run online platform Stomp might have on public trust.

Ms Lee also questioned the standards expected of state-supported platforms, noting that Stomp’s content "often resembles tabloid-style coverage".

In a written reply, Mrs Teo said: “The government does not intervene in the editorial positioning of individual newspapers or media outlets.”

“Nevertheless, we expect all media outlets to uphold responsible journalism standards by ensuring their news reporting is accurate, fair and complies with the law.”

Mrs Teo also noted that Stomp is individually licensed under the Online News Licensing Scheme.

“Licensees have to comply with content standards to safeguard racial and religious harmony, public order, as well as good taste and decency,” she said.

Ms Lee's question comes after a Stomp article in December that criticised the pricing, ingredients and portion sizes of food from a yong tau foo stall in Toa Payoh that is shutting in January.

The review prompted backlash online. The family who runs the stall wrote in a post on Facebook a few days later that they were “deeply hurt” by the article published on Stomp.

CNA has contacted Stomp for comment.