Institutes of higher learning expand industry partnerships to prepare students for tech-driven media landscape

SINGAPORE: For the first time at Temasek Polytechnic, first-year students can take a course next year that combines artificial intelligence and data analytics.

The institute of higher learning (IHL) is looking to reshape how it trains future media professionals, as industry demand grows for graduates who are not just creative.

“We find that companies … what they want is not just content creators, but content creators who are AI-literate, who are data-savvy, so they know how to collect data and what to make use of the data to help them with their content strategy,” said Ms Long Li Yann, manager at the polytechnic’s School of Business.

The move is part of a broader trend across Singapore’s IHLs, where partnerships with industry players have risen by as much as 50 per cent compared with last year.

Schools are strengthening ties with media, technology and telecommunications organisations to help students keep pace with rapid changes driven by technology and AI.

LINKS WITH INDUSTRY

At Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), industry-linked classes have become a core part of the curriculum.

The school has recorded a 25 per cent increase in collaborations over the past year, working with partners including media companies and telecommunications firms.

These partnerships allow students to experiment with emerging formats such as micro-dramas and filmmaking.