Mediacorp career fair to return with focus on real-world skills, workforce trends

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will host the third edition of Career Forward in March 2026, equipping participants with practical tools to support their professional growth.

The career fair will feature sessions focused on real-world skills, current workforce trends and common career roadblocks, said Mediacorp in a press release on Thursday (Jan 29).

The two-day event, which takes place at the Suntec Convention Centre on Mar 28 and Mar 29, is designed for first-time employees and mid-career professionals.

Fresh graduates and new workers can expect sessions focused on workplace readiness, resume and LinkedIn optimisation, interview preparation and human skills that remain critical in a digital-first workplace, said Mediacorp in a press release.

The sessions for mid-career professionals are designed for those considering a pivot, reset or their next steps.

“These sessions create space for reflection, reinvention and candid discussions on navigating change, building resilience and futureproofing skills in a rapidly evolving economy,” said Mediacorp.

Besides the sessions, participants will also have access to AI-enhanced profile shots and career counselling services by Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore, it added.

“Anchored by the theme ‘Your Career. In Action’, this year’s programme shifts from inspiration to practical application,” said Mediacorp.

“The event will bring together career practitioners, industry leaders and institutions for actionable guidance, candid conversations and future-ready perspectives on navigating change in the world of work.”