Mediacorp career fair to return with focus on real-world skills, workforce trends
The two-day fair in March is designed for first-time employees and mid-career professionals.
SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will host the third edition of Career Forward in March 2026, equipping participants with practical tools to support their professional growth.
The career fair will feature sessions focused on real-world skills, current workforce trends and common career roadblocks, said Mediacorp in a press release on Thursday (Jan 29).
The two-day event, which takes place at the Suntec Convention Centre on Mar 28 and Mar 29, is designed for first-time employees and mid-career professionals.
Fresh graduates and new workers can expect sessions focused on workplace readiness, resume and LinkedIn optimisation, interview preparation and human skills that remain critical in a digital-first workplace, said Mediacorp in a press release.
The sessions for mid-career professionals are designed for those considering a pivot, reset or their next steps.
“These sessions create space for reflection, reinvention and candid discussions on navigating change, building resilience and futureproofing skills in a rapidly evolving economy,” said Mediacorp.
Besides the sessions, participants will also have access to AI-enhanced profile shots and career counselling services by Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore, it added.
“Anchored by the theme ‘Your Career. In Action’, this year’s programme shifts from inspiration to practical application,” said Mediacorp.
“The event will bring together career practitioners, industry leaders and institutions for actionable guidance, candid conversations and future-ready perspectives on navigating change in the world of work.”
NEW FORMATS, EXPANDED PROGRAMMES
The fair will also introduce new “spotlight” workshops and seminars. During the workshops, participants will get to work through real-world career challenges with industry experts.
The seminars will cover topics that complement these sessions, said Mediacorp.
While sessions relevant to both target groups will be held in a common area, the fair is introducing dedicated rooms for its two core audiences, respectively, to facilitate more focused conversations.
“Beyond the stage, Career Forward 2026 will feature interactive spaces designed to encourage meaningful engagement,” Mediacorp added.
These include a “Flexi Zone” with breakout areas for participants to engage speakers after sessions, ask questions and continue the conversation, it said.
Mediacorp said it would also explore curated professional development engagements with partners such as LASALLE College of the Arts.
These include tailored seminars for LASALLE’s Film and Animation students on industry-relevant topics such as pitching stories, as well as intimate “Ask Our Producers Anything” sessions, it said.
“Together, these initiatives underscore Mediacorp’s ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging creative talent and supporting the development of Singapore’s next generation of media professionals.”
Career Forward 2026 will be launched by Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How.
The fair connected over 19,000 participants with industry leaders and employers last year, said Mediacorp.