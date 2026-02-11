Mediacorp appoints Virginia Lim as chief content and talent officer as Doreen Neo retires

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will have a new chief content and talent officer from April, as chief talent officer Doreen Neo retires.

Ms Virginia Lim, 55, who currently leads Mediacorp’s content group, will assume leadership of its Talent Hub after Ms Neo’s retirement, said the company in a press release on Wednesday (Feb 11) .



She will take on the role from Apr 1 while Ms Neo will retire on Mar 31.

Ms Neo, 63, has held multiple leadership roles over more than 20 years at the company, including chief content officer and managing director (studios), serving as a steady leader through periods of change and opportunities, said Mediacorp.

"Under Ms Neo’s tutelage, Mediacorp’s Talent Hub consolidated its position as a platform to identify, develop and support talent across traditional, digital and social media," it said.

The company's Talent Hub represents more than 250 talents and creators under Bloomr.SG and The Celebrity Agency, and has a combined following of over 50 million across social platforms.

In her new role, Ms Lim will further align Mediacorp’s content and talent strategies to strengthen a pipeline of talent and original IPs, said Mediacorp.

She will also deepen co-productions and cross-border collaborations, and unlock more opportunities for Singapore stories and talent to reach wider audiences in the region and beyond, the company added.



Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng paid tribute to Ms Neo, whom she said has served Mediacorp with “deep commitment and heart”.

She credited Ms Neo's foresight and conviction with shaping the company's talent ecosystem, championing its people development, and strengthening pathways for talent as the media industry evolved.

"We are grateful for her leadership and friendship, and wish her a fulfilling and well-deserved retirement," said Ms Tham.

"As chief content and talent officer, Ms Lim’s expanded role reflects the strategic importance of bringing content and talent closer together," said Ms Tham.

"As regional co-productions and creative partnerships accelerate, this integrated leadership will strengthen our ability to develop talent, incubate original IPs, and build collaborations that help Singapore stories travel further than ever before."

Ms Neo expressed gratitude to her colleagues for their trust and support over the years and said she looked forward to "cheering Team Mediacorp on in the next chapter".

"It has been a privilege to grow with Mediacorp and to work with colleagues and partners who care deeply about the craft and purpose of what we do as Singapore’s national media network," she said.

"I am proud of what we have built together, especially in strengthening the support for talent and creators across platforms."

On her new appointment, Ms Lim said: “Bringing content and talent closer together strengthens how we support creators and artistes, and how we shape stories from the start."

"This expanded role allows us to work more closely with partners, co-creators and platforms in Singapore and beyond, creating more room for collaboration and growth. As we move forward, we will continue to evolve while staying focused on the people and craft behind every story," she added.