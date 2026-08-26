Mediacorp wins Singapore Environmental Achievement Award 2026 for leadership and advocacy

Mediacorp received the multinational corporation award for leadership and advocacy alongside OCBC.

In its citation, the SEC said the company plays a unique and influential role in advancing sustainability, having embedded it across its operations and content.

"Through strong environmental practices, trusted content and strategic collaborations, Mediacorp works to reduce its environmental impact, raise public awareness and encourage action in support of Singapore's sustainability goals," the SEC said, citing initiatives such as renewable energy use, carbon accounting, sustainable procurement and resource efficiency.

"What truly distinguishes Mediacorp, however, is its ability to amplify its impact far beyond organisational boundaries.

"Through compelling journalism, award-winning documentaries, current affairs programming and digital content, Mediacorp brings complex environmental issues, such as climate change, biodiversity conservation, the circular economy and sustainable living into broader public conversations."

Mediacorp editor-in-chief and chief sustainability officer Walter Fernandez said the company is working to reduce the environmental impact of its own operations, including measuring and managing its carbon emissions, generating renewable energy through solar panels and improving energy efficiency.

"These actions matter, and we know there is much more for us to do," Mr Fernandez said. "But Mediacorp has another responsibility – and a unique opportunity – because our greatest reach is not through our buildings or our operations, but through our content. As Singapore's national media network, and through CNA's reach across Asia and beyond, we can help millions of people better understand climate change, the choices confronting our societies and the solutions that are emerging."

"Through the thousands of hours of trusted journalism and award-winning documentaries related to sustainability that we have produced, we have made complex sustainability issues accessible, brought inspiring ideas to wider audiences, and encouraged people to consider the role each of us can play," he said.

"If the stories we tell can inform a decision, change a habit, inspire an organisation, or encourage a community to act, the impact is multiplied many times over. This award therefore encourages us not only to continue making Mediacorp more sustainable, but also to use the power and reach of media to help build a more sustainable Singapore and region.”

Other MNCs recognised at the awards include FedEx and Orient Overseas Container Line in the innovation and design category, and Top Trend Manufacturing and Pacific Basin Shipping SG in the system and management category.

The awards also recognised small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with Singapore LNG Corporation receiving an award for system and management, and Rentalworks SG for leadership and advocacy.

Other winners include the Singapore Island Country Club in the Green Spirit Awards category.

In the overall outstanding achievement categories, Orient Overseas Container Line won the regional award, while OCBC and Redux SG were named MNC and SME winners respectively.

SEC chairman Isabella Huang-Loh said: "The future of sustainability is about moving from ambition to measurable impact – building resilience, adapting to a changing climate and harnessing technology responsibly. But at the heart of every transformation are people, because ultimately, people turn ideas into action and action into lasting change.”

The SEC said the Singapore Environmental Achievement Awards reinforce that sustainability is an evolving journey.

"By recognising a wide spectrum of achievements – spanning sustainable finance, maritime decarbonisation, circular economy practices, technology, public education, and community stewardship – the awards inspire organisations to embed sustainability into their primary capabilities."