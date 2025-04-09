Fatal abuse of Megan Khung: Singapore Children's Society says it was 'collective failure' of system, recommends changes

SINGAPORE: A "collective failure" of the system led to the death of four-year-old Megan Khung, said the Singapore Children's Society on Wednesday (Apr 9).

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Tuesday that the social service agency's report did not fully describe the severity of Megan's injuries, leading to "inadequate interventions" before her death.

Megan died in February 2020. She was abused by her mother Foo Li Ping, 29, with her then-boyfriend Wong Shi Xiang, 38, for months before the latter inflicted a fatal punch on the girl.

Social service agency Beyond Social Services (BSS) runs the Healthy Start Child Development Centre, the preschool that Megan had been attending.

A staff member spotted Megan's injuries in March 2019, and the girl was withdrawn from preschool in September that year. She was killed in February 2020, but her death was only discovered five months later.

On Tuesday, MSF and BSS detailed the actions they took from when Megan's injuries were seen until shortly before her death.

It was also revealed on Tuesday that a police report had been made the month before she died.

The Singapore Children's Society said in its statement on Wednesday that while there might have been "shortcomings" in terms of how the preschool centre had surfaced the abuse concern, Megan's preschool teachers had been "very quick to pick up" on the physical signs of abuse when it first started.

The centre and its parent agency had tried on "multiple times" to raise their concerns to the relevant agencies, including the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and a Child Protection Specialist Centre (CPSC), to seek their advice on managing the case.

"It was a collective failure of the system at that time that had led to the unfortunate demise of Megan," said the charity.

In its press release on Tuesday, MSF made public its learnings from child abuse deaths over the last decade.

But the Singapore Children's Society said that in its opinion, "the enhancements described still do not sufficiently address the support that the preschool sector needs".