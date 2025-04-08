Fatal abuse of 4-year-old girl: Social service agency's report did not fully describe severity of injuries, says MSF

SINGAPORE: The social service agency involved in four-year-old Megan Khung’s care did not fully describe the severity of her injuries in its report, which resulted in "inadequate interventions" before her death, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Tuesday (Apr 8).

Megan died in February 2020. She was abused by her mother Foo Li Ping, 29, with her then-boyfriend Wong Shi Xiang, 38, for months before the latter inflicted a fatal punch on the girl.

Foo was sentenced to 19 years’ jail, while Wong got 30 years’ jail and 17 strokes of the cane.

It was revealed earlier this year that Megan had been withdrawn from a preschool about five months before her death. During her time in preschool, a staff member had noticed bruises on parts of her body.

Her death did not come to light until five months later, when her father made a police report.

Questions were raised about Megan's care before and after the withdrawal.

WHAT HAPPENED

Megan was enrolled in Healthy Start Child Development Centre, a preschool run by Beyond Social Services (BSS), in 2017. The school reported that she was generally obedient, according to court documents.

Foo and Wong started a romantic relationship in 2018 and moved in together the year later, with Megan staying with them occasionally.

Between late February and early March in 2019, while Megan was staying in the flat, the couple caned her when she urinated on the bed and sofa. This resulted in bruises over various parts of her body.

The girl stopped attending preschool in early February 2019, but returned on Mar 19 that year.

When Foo took her daughter to the preschool, a staff member noticed bruises on the girl’s face, arms and feet and asked the mother about it. She lied that some of the injuries were because Megan fell off a bicycle, even though they were caused by Wong.

She admitted that she inflicted other injuries found on Megan, but claimed these arose as part of her disciplining the girl. The staff member told the mother that this manner of discipline was excessive for a child of Megan’s age.

Three days later, another staff member reiterated to the couple that there should not be any form of physical punishment on the girl, and warned that any breach would result in a referral to MSF.

On Sep 17, 2019, Foo withdrew Megan from the preschool, claiming it had not taught Megan the Chinese language.

Megan moved in full-time with Foo and Wong, and the abuse escalated. She died in February 2020, with the couple burning her body in May that year. Her death was not discovered until July 2020.

THE REPORT

In response to CNA's queries, MSF detailed the actions taken by authorities after the injuries were discovered in March 2019, and before Megan's death.

After the preschool had spotted the injuries, it submitted an incident report – prepared by a BSS community worker – to the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) in early April 2019.

"The report concluded that Megan appeared happy, had no further injuries, and had been attending preschool daily since Mar 19, 2019," said MSF.

The report highlighted that BSS had established a temporary care plan for Megan, and Foo had consented to have the girl move in with Megan's grandmother.

BSS told CNA that this care plan was implemented after the social service agency assessed her grandmother to be a trusted and stabilising caregiver.

"Under this plan, it was agreed that Megan would remain in her grandmother’s care, with regular check-ins and support for the family, including guidance on appropriate approaches to child discipline," BSS said.

"Our intent was to ensure Megan’s immediate safety while working with her family toward a longer-term, more protective caregiving arrangement."

When ECDA followed up with the preschool a few days after receiving the report, the preschool said that Megan was well and still attending the preschool daily.

"Based on the information presented by (the preschool), there was no reason for ECDA to suspect child abuse," said the MSF.

After Megan was withdrawn from the preschool, the BSS community worker consulted a Child Protection Specialist Centre (CPSC) due to concerns about the case, including Megan's whereabouts.

The CPSC advised the BSS community worker to continue working with Megan's grandmother to make in-person contact with the girl to check on her well-being.

The following month, the community worker also wrote to ECDA about Megan's withdrawal from preschool. They also mentioned that they had reached out to the CPSC on the case.

The community worker asked ECDA if the girl was registered in any other preschool, but ECDA was unable to find records of her enrolment.

The agency advised the community worker that a police report should be made if there were concerns about Megan's whereabouts.

MSF said in its statement that the report prepared by the BSS community worker "did not fully describe the severity of the injuries".

"This resulted in inadequate interventions by the relevant agencies," the ministry added.

It said that BSS is not part of the national network of Family Service Centres that are funded by MSF.

BSS told CNA that its staff member had endeavoured to safeguard Megan's well-being by adhering to its standard operating procedures at the time.

"While these protocols had effectively supported many low-income families, Megan’s case prompted a deep organisational reflection on how our safeguarding practices could be further strengthened," said the social service agency.