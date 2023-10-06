Difficult to identify child abuse when parents 'actively choose to conceal' signs: Social workers

SINGAPORE: Despite the best efforts of the Child Protective Service (CPS) to ensure a child’s safety after they return from foster care to their biological family, it is “not possible to guarantee” that a parent will never harm their child again.

Some parents might "actively choose to conceal" signs of abuse when CPS officers or social workers visit them at home, senior principal social worker at the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) Yogeswari Munisamy told CNA on Wednesday (Oct 4).

The foster care system has come under the spotlight after a recent spate of child abuse cases came before the courts.

The most recent high-profile case involved a two-year-old victim known as Umaisyah, whose charred remains were found in a metal pot. Her father, a 35-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced last month to 21-and-a-half years in jail and 18 strokes of the cane for killing her.

Umaisyah was placed in foster care in November 2011 when she was three to four months old, as her father had been detained in a drug rehabilitation centre and her mother was deemed unable to take care of her.

She was returned to her parents' custody in June 2013, and the girl was abused until her death in March 2014. Her killing went undiscovered for more than five years.

Questions were raised online about how she may have fallen through the cracks. MSF said it is unable to provide more information on the specific case as her mother's case is pending before the courts.

Ms Yogeswari said that child protection work is “very complex” and detecting child abuse can be difficult if parents are not upfront.

“Even though we do everything that is needed, and we make visits, we try to engage the parents and all, but when there's intentional concealing, then it does make it a challenge to actually see the child or support the child,” she said.

REGULAR VISITS AT LEAST ONCE A MONTH

After a foster child returns to live with their family of origin, regular safety checks and monitoring are carried out for at least 12 months, with the exact duration of this support depending on the needs of the family in each case, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said in a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday.