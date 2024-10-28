MOH reduces penalty for doctor who made non-compliant MediShield Life claims

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reduced the penalty it meted out to a doctor and her two clinics for making non-compliant MediShield Life claims.

The two-month reduction in suspension of MediShield Life and MediSave accreditation comes after the Ministry agreed to accept and consider belated representations made by Dr Teo Ching Ching Melissa.

Dr Teo and her two clinics - The Surgical Oncology Clinic and Melissa Teo Surgery - had their accredition suspended for a period of six months in August.

ENFORCEMENT ACTION

On Aug 5, MOH announced that it had taken enforcement action against six doctors, including Dr Teo, for making inappropriate MediShield Life claims.

"Severe non-compliance" was detected in a MediShield Life claim submitted on Jul 14, 2023 for a surgery Dr Teo had carried out.

The bill she submitted involved six Table of Surgical Procedure (TOSP) codes for procedures which were adequately covered by two codes, MOH said.

This resulted in additional payments from insurance and the patient’s MediSave.

Dr Teo had previously been warned by MOH about similar non-compliances found in her claims, the Ministry said.

Prior to the announcement, MOH had on Jul 1 notified Dr Teo of its intention to suspend her accreditation and that of her clinics. She was also invited her to submit her representations by Jul 15.

She did not do so and was served a second notice on Jul 29, informing her of the suspension on Aug 5.

"Dr Teo and her clinics acknowledged receipt of the notices and did not submit any representations," MOH said.

However, Dr Teo wrote to MOH requesting for an opportunity to submit belated representations on Aug 19, two weeks after the suspension took effect.

MOH agreed to Dr Teo's request and received her representations on Sep 6.