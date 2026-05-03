Fallen metal beam from Chong Pang City worksite lands on roof of Yishun HDB block

SINGAPORE: A metal beam from the Chong Pang City construction site in Yishun damaged part of the roof of a nearby Housing Board block on Saturday (May 2).



The incident involved a fallen metal beam during dismantling works on an upper floor of the integrated development, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said in a news release on Sunday.

The metal beam landed on Block 103 Yishun Ring Road, damaging part of the roof along the common corridor, but there was no damage to the interior of the flats, it said.

No one was injured, said Coordinating Minister for National Security and MP for Nee Soon GRC K Shanmugam.



The area has been secured, and assessments show the structure remains safe, he said in a Facebook post, adding that temporary works had been carried out and repairs would soon follow.



Residents can continue to use the common areas, except for the cordoned-off section, said Mr Shanmugam.



SLA also said that a professional engineer assessed the site and confirmed that the overall roof structure remains intact and safe, and that rectification works would be carried out as soon as possible.