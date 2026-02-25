MFA advises Singaporeans to leave Iran while flights remain available

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who are currently in Iran should remain vigilant, monitor the situation closely, and leave as soon as practicable while flights remain available, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (Feb 25).

They should also avoid demonstrations and places where large crowds congregate, MFA added.

In its travel advisory, the ministry also advised Singaporeans to continue to defer all travel to Iran amid heightened regional tensions and recent protests.

Iran has seen nationwide demonstrations in recent months over economic woes, which prompted a violent government crackdown that killed thousands of people.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has recorded more than 7,000 deaths, while warning the full toll is likely far higher.

The crackdown prompted US President Donald Trump to threaten to intervene militarily.

Trump’s threats have more recently shifted to Iran’s nuclear programme, which Western governments fear is aimed at producing a bomb. The US has ramped up pressure on Iran with a massive military build-up around the Gulf.

Trump ordered strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities last year, and has threatened further action if a nuclear deal is not reached.

The US and Iran are scheduled to meet for a third round of talks on Thursday in an effort to reach a diplomatic solution.

“Singapore has no diplomatic mission in Iran, which constrains our ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency,” MFA said.

“Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Other countries, including India, Germany and Italy, have also urged their citizens to leave Iran amid security concerns.