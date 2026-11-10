MHA deputy secretary to step down, take on LTA CEO position from May 1

SINGAPORE: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Deputy Secretary (Development) Chan Tsan will be leaving the ministry after 26 years to become CEO of the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Mr Chan, who is also CEO of the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), will step down from these positions on Feb 1, 2027, said MHA on Tuesday (Nov 10).

The 53-year-old will be appointed LTA CEO - Designate on Jan 1 next year before becoming CEO of the transport authority on May 1, said the ministry in a press release.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Alvin Moh, 46, will take over Mr Chan's current positions at MHA.

Mr Chan is succeeding LTA CEO Ng Lang, who has served in the position since September 2020.

Both MHA and the Ministry of Transport (MOT) noted in separate press releases on the leadership change that Mr Chan “played a pivotal role” in strengthening MHA’s Science and Technology capabilities and transforming the Home Team’s Science and Technology ecosystem.

Mr Chan, who led the establishment of HTX in 2019, also led the agency to partner with Home Team Departments on major transformation initiatives, they said.

These included the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s "new clearance concept", which achieved the world’s first 100 per cent passport-less immigration clearance in 2024.

“Mr Chan has built up HTX’s capabilities, talent and technological edge, strengthening the Home Team’s ability to meet Singapore’s evolving public safety and security challenges,” said MOT.

“The Ministry of Transport welcomes Mr Chan to his new appointment and looks forward to his leadership as LTA continues to strengthen Singapore’s land transport system and build the capabilities needed to meet Singapore’s future transport needs,” it said.

PUSHED FOR AI USAGE, STRENGTHENED INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS

During his time with MHA, Mr Chan held various key appointments, including director of technology and group chief capability development.

Both ministries noted that Mr Chan had “spearheaded” the Home Team x AI movement in 2024, accelerating the agency’s ambition to “become an AI-first organisation and harness AI to deliver greater operational impact”.

He also strengthened HTX’s research and innovation capabilities through initiatives such as the establishment of Singapore’s first forensic laboratory for investigating new psychoactive substances and the deployment of the world’s first "cyborg cockroach" for search and rescue operations.

“On the international front, Mr Chan strengthened HTX’s partnerships with government agencies, industry, academia and research institutions worldwide,” said MOT and MHA.

This year, the agency co-organised Milipol TechX with France’s Ministry of Interior, which welcomed 21,000 visitors and 3,000 high-profile delegates, bringing together government officials, operational experts, industry leaders and academia from around the world.

The event also hosted the inaugural DEF CON SG, bringing DEF CON to Singapore for the first time and strengthening HTX’s engagement with the global cybersecurity community, said MOT and MHA.

Mr Moh, who will step down from his current position on Dec 1, will be appointed Deputy Secretary (Development), MHA – Designate and Chief Executive, HTX – Designate on the same day.

He will become Deputy Secretary (Development), MHA and CEO of HTX on Feb 1.

In his current role, Mr Moh has strengthened the police’s “technological transformation across frontline and regulatory operations, community partnerships, and training”, said MHA.

He oversaw the rollout of an AI-assisted chatbot that helps the public to lodge clearer police reports, and the operationalisation of beyond-visual-line-of-sight aerial patrol drone capabilities.

Mr Moh has held several key appointments in the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and MHA, including senior director of the joint operations group in the ministry headquarters, director of the police intelligence department and director of the police’s planning and organisation department.

While with the joint operations group and police intelligence department, he played key roles in Singapore’s efforts to combat criminal harms, scams and money laundering, said MHA.

“These efforts included the development and operationalisation of the Online Criminal Harms Act, legislative amendments to strengthen Singapore’s ability to enforce against money mule and money laundering activities, and enhancements to SPF’s capabilities to detect and disrupt scams.”

“We ... congratulate Mr Moh on his new appointments and wish him every success as he leads HTX into a new chapter,” said the ministry.

OUTGOING LTA CEO

During his term, Mr Ng oversaw the delivery of key infrastructure projects under LTA’s Land Transport Master Plan, said MOT, adding that this came amid the intense challenges posed by COVID-19 and conflicts in Europe and the Middle East to the construction sector.

These included the opening of Thomson-East Coast Line Stages 4 and 5, Downtown Line 3 extension and Hume station, Circle Line Stage 6, which completed the Circle Line loop, as well as North-East Line Extension to Punggol Coast.

Sengkang-Punggol LRT Services have also been upgraded, and renewal works for the Bukit Panjang LRT will be completed by the end of this year during his tenure.

“Collectively, these projects have enhanced rail connectivity and resilience, shortening travel time and making public transport more convenient and reliable for commuters,” said MOT.

Under his leadership, LTA also worked closely with the Public Transport Operators to strengthen rail reliability and maintenance practices, as well as to deepen workforce capabilities in the rail sector, it added.

“These included the work of the Rail Reliability Taskforce as well as a revamped Singapore Rail Academy which will now be jointly administered by LTA and the rail operators,” said the ministry, adding that the efforts have helped raise rail reliability to its highest ever.

Beyond rail, Mr Ng also oversaw the expansion of Singapore’s cycling network, which reached 800km by the end of 2025, and championed the transition towards cleaner-energy vehicles.

This included the progressive electrification of the public bus fleet and the establishment of LTA’s subsidiary, EV-Electric Charging, to support the nationwide deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

He also advanced the adoption of emerging transport technologies, including the launch of public rides on autonomous shuttles in Punggol to improve connectivity for residents, said MOT.

“He played an important role in preparing Singapore’s land transport system for future needs. Under his leadership, LTA embarked on a refresh of the Land Transport Master Plan, engaging members of the public and other stakeholders to better understand their evolving needs and aspirations,” it added.

“The Ministry of Transport express its deep appreciation to Mr Ng for his dedicated leadership and significant contributions to LTA and Singapore’s land transport sector, and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”