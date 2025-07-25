'A visionary leader': Industry players, ex-colleagues pay tribute to late Microsoft Singapore head Lee Hui Li

SINGAPORE: The late managing director of Microsoft Singapore Lee Hui Li was known as a visionary leader and someone who was warm and authentic, industry players and former colleagues told CNA on Friday (Jul 25).

Ms Lee died on Thursday, according to her public obituary. She had gone on sabbatical from her role in May this year to focus on her health.

Her wake is being held at the Church of St Ignatius in King’s Road from Friday, with her funeral taking place on Monday morning.

"Hui Li was a visionary leader whose impact on Microsoft and the broader technology landscape in Singapore was profound,” a Microsoft Singapore spokesperson told CNA.

Throughout her career, Ms Lee was known “not only for her strategic brilliance, but for her warmth, authenticity, and unwavering belief in the potential of others and of Singapore”, the spokesperson added.

“She mentored countless leaders, built inclusive teams, and inspired all of us to lead with purpose. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Hui Li’s family, friends, and colleagues,” she said.

Ms Lee also chaired the National University of Singapore (NUS) School of Computing’s Industry Advisory Committee from July 2023.

“Hui Li was a deeply respected industry leader, known not only for her professional achievements but for her passion to make a meaningful impact on society,” said Mr Edward Chen, deputy chief executive of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).

He called Ms Lee “a tireless advocate for practical and forward-looking AI (artificial intelligence) education”, playing a pivotal role in shaping the new Business Artificial Intelligence Systems programme’s curriculum to ensure its relevance to the evolving needs of industry.

“Beyond her accomplishments, Hui Li was a warm and trusted colleague – someone you could always count on to offer thoughtful advice and a helping hand,” said Mr Chen, who is a member of the committee too.

“Her generosity of spirit and commitment to nurturing the next generation will be remembered by all who had the privilege of working with her.”

Another committee member, Monetary Authority of Singapore assistant managing director for technology Vincent Loy, said Ms Lee was “always open to new ideas and made efforts to ensure that everyone involved in the discussions and decision-making processes was heard and valued”.

“She was also a strong advocate for entrenching artificial intelligence into the university’s curriculum, to make it future-proof. My heartfelt condolences to Hui Li and her family,” said Mr Loy.

The NUS School of Computing said in a statement on its website that Ms Lee’s “unwavering dedication and wise counsel forged an enduring legacy, profoundly shaping the committee and the School”.

“Ms Lee played an instrumental role in launching Microsoft Research Asia-Singapore and strongly advocated for our Business Analytics and Intelligent Systems (BAIS) programme,” it said.

Launched on Thursday, Microsoft Research Asia-Singapore is the firm’s first research lab in Southeast Asia, focused on AI research and talent.

“Her influence will continue to resonate, and she will be deeply missed by all who worked alongside her,” the school said of Ms Lee’s legacy.

East Coast GRC Member of Parliament Jessica Tan, who was managing director of Microsoft Singapore from July 2013 to December 2016, said that she was “a dynamic leader and committed to growing the impact of technology in Singapore”.

DEEP INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE

Ms Lee’s death was first reported by financial news outlet The Business Times on Thursday.

In her LinkedIn profile, Ms Lee described herself as someone with “a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the rapidly evolving digital economy”.

“I am passionate about creating new innovation, building trust and resilience, empowering digital natives, and nurturing a culture of inclusion,” she wrote.

“I also champion diversity & inclusion, allyship, and encouraging more women to build their future in the technology industry, having initiated mentorship and coaching programs for female communities.”

Ms Lee was managing director for Microsoft in Singapore and Brunei from March 2022. Before that, she was a general manager leading the firm’s Asia-Pacific enterprise commercial sales and industry teams from July 2021.

Her 27-year career had also taken her through other firms in the sector, such as IBM, Symantec, Dell, HP and EY, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Since November 2023, Ms Lee had also been a member of the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s Green Skills Committee, which identifies the skills needed in the industry as it shifts towards a sustainable, lower-carbon economy.