Rights groups welcome ban on caged lorries for worker transport, but say more can be done
Singapore will ban the use of caged lorries to transport workers from next year.
SINGAPORE: Migrant workers' rights groups say that banning the transport of workers on caged lorries from 2027 is a step in the right direction, but maintain that the long-term goal should be to ban the transport of workers on all lorries.
Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling announced in parliament on Wednesday (Mar 4) that Singapore will ban the use of caged lorries to transport workers from next year.
Companies that fail to comply with the ban will face penalties, with details to be announced ahead of the 2027 deadline.
Mr Ang Teck Chye, a lorry driver with more than 30 years of experience, has driven workers in caged lorries in the past and found it to be unsafe.
He said the cages typically cannot be opened from inside – someone on the outside must unlatch them before workers can disembark. This has made him feel uneasy every time he transports workers on such lorries.
"My feeling is that they're like animals in a cage," he said. "I think this ban is good."
But rights groups say the ban does not go far enough.
Dr Stephanie Chok, executive director of migrant worker rights group Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME), described it as "a small step in the right direction in signalling that migrant workers deserve dignified transport".
She cautioned that lorries themselves remain an unsafe mode of transport regardless of whether they are fitted with cages.
These caged lorries also constitute just 1 to 2 per cent of the 50,000 lorries in Singapore, she said.
"As such, this measure will affect only a small fraction of workers, who will still continue to be transported on the back of lorries and exposed to the same risks as before," she added.
Mr Ethan Guo, executive director of migrant workers rights organisation Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2), said the "ultimate goal" should be to phase out goods vehicles entirely for worker transport in favour of passenger buses.
"There will be costs involved in doing the right thing, yes, but in return, the workers arrive at work in peace and consequently perform better in their jobs the rest of the day," he said.
"This isn't something that should be viewed through the lens of profit and loss, but the value of a human life."
TOTAL BAN NOT FEASIBLE: CONSTRUCTION FIRMS
Construction companies, while broadly welcoming the caged lorry ban, say extending it to all lorries is not practical.
Managing director of Nan Guan Construction Akbar Kader said requiring separate vehicles for workers and goods would significantly raise costs, strain the supply of bus drivers and put more vehicles on already-congested roads.
He also raised a social concern: if workers cannot use lorries, they may turn to public transport instead.
"Workers will all go on the MRT, and then people will start complaining that they don't clean themselves up, and that will become another problem," he said.
Mr Howard How, director of quality, environmental, health and safety at Boustead Projects, said that while his firm does not use caged lorries, he thinks that more can be done to train lorry drivers who transport workers.
He noted that many of these drivers do not have specialised training and are "just workers given the additional responsibility to ferry workers".
"For workers who are given responsibility to drive, years of experience and understanding the highway code is important," he said.
He added that stiffer penalties could be meted out to lorry drivers who get into accidents while transporting workers.
CALLS FOR BROADER ACTION
National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he has "long advocated for safer transport arrangements for workers who are currently transported at the back of lorries".
He called for alternatives such as buses or vehicles with proper seat belts.
"Today's announcement is a step in the right direction. But we should also outlaw the co-mingling of goods and workers at the back of lorries," he said.
Mr Yong added that, where feasible, goods and passengers should be transported separately to reduce the risk of injury during accidents or sudden braking.
Migrant worker charity group ItsRainingRaincoats said that it has been focused on the safe transport of migrant workers for "as long as we have existed".
"We welcome this ban as an important development and are grateful to see it, but it is not the end goal," its spokesperson said. "We hope very soon to see the day when migrant workers enjoy the same protections on Singapore's roads as all other road users in Singapore."
Mr Michael Lim, the director of the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC), said workplace practices that create unnecessary time pressure, such as penalising drivers for late arrivals, should be reviewed, as they can "inadvertently increase the risk of unsafe driving behaviour".
"While regulatory measures are critical, they must be complemented by strong enforcement, employer and worker education, and a robust safety culture," he said.