Singapore, US shelve plans to base RSAF F-15SG fighter jets in Guam

SINGAPORE: A plan to station a dozen Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-15SG fighter jets at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam has been shelved, Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday (Aug 12).

Following a review of the RSAF’s training needs, MINDEF and the US Department of Defense (DoD) “mutually agreed to discontinue discussions on an RSAF fighter training detachment in Guam”.

"The RSAF will continue with periodic short-term training and exercises in Guam, such as an upcoming fighter training detachment in October to November 2025," it added.

MINDEF said that it is working with the US on a new fighter training detachment at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Arkansas, which will host the RSAF’s future F-35 fighter training.

“Singapore and the US have excellent and long-standing bilateral defence cooperation,” said MINDEF.

“We thank the US DoD for their continued support of the RSAF’s training detachments in the US, which are integral to the RSAF’s honing of its operational capabilities.”