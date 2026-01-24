Logo
Logo

Singapore

Investigations ongoing after fake bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Investigations ongoing after fake bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base

No threat was identified, says the Ministry of Defence.

Investigations ongoing after fake bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base
An F-15SG taking off at Paya Lebar Air Base on Sep 9, 2023 (File photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

24 Jan 2026 12:36AM (Updated: 24 Jan 2026 12:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Investigations are ongoing after the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) was alerted on Friday (Jan 23) to online posts alleging a bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said precautionary measures were taken and bomb sweeps carried out at the air base.

No threat was identified, added the ministry.

Those who make fake bomb threats may be charged under Section 268A of the Penal Code, said MINDEF. The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, a maximum fine of S$50,000, or both.

Source: CNA/ac

Related Topics

MINDEF RSAF Paya Lebar Air Base
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement