Up to 1.1 million Singapore residents to benefit when healthcare subsidies go up from Oct 1

SINGAPORE: From Oct 1, public healthcare subsidies across a range of services will go up, benefitting up to 1.1 million Singapore residents, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday (Sep 30).

Among the changes - the percentage of community hospital inpatient subsidies will increase and be aligned with those offered at acute hospitals.

Under the enhanced community hospital subsidy framework, eligible Singaporeans will receive subsidies of at least 50 per cent, up from the current 30 per cent.

This increase is in tandem with higher monthly per capital household income (PCHI) criteria, which will also take effect from Oct 1, for means-tested healthcare schemes and grants.

MOH will raise the monthly PCHI threshold for each subsidy tier, with increases ranging from S$100 to S$800.

Healthcare service providers and scheme administrators will automatically extend the corresponding subsidies and grants to eligible Singaporeans. Existing CHAS cardholders who are eligible for a CHAS card with higher subsidies will also be automatically issued with new cards after Oct 1.

In addition, MOH will raise subsidies for palliative care services, such as inpatient hospice palliative care service, home palliative care and day hospice.

All Singaporeans will receive subsidies of at least 50 per cent, regardless of their monthly PCHI.

Starting from Dec 1, MOH will also progressively expand the list of subsidised diagnostic services at community hospitals, and eventually align it with those at acute hospitals.

Plans for the higher subsidies were announced earlier this year during the Budget by then-Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

These changes will cost the government an extra S$300 million a year, Mr Wong said.