Search underway for missing Singaporean in Everest region of Nepal

SINGAPORE: Search and rescue operations are underway for a Singaporean after he went missing in the Everest region of Nepal.

Several social media posts identified the man as Harry Tan. Mr Tan, 76, is believed to have gone missing near the Kongma La Pass trekking trail.

In response to CNA's queries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Sep 28) said that it has been in close contact with the family of the missing Singaporean and Nepal authorities, through the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi.

MFA added that search and rescue operations are underway, and it will continue to monitor developments and render consular support to the family.

At about 5,550m above sea level, Kongma La Pass is one of the highest mountain passes in the Everest area.

Adventure website Nature Lovers Treks & Tours noted that it is known for its "steep ascent and rugged terrain", and hikers should have a "high level of physical fitness and endurance" before taking it on.

Member of Parliament (MP) Wan Rizal posted on Facebook on Friday night that he was praying for the safety of Mr Tan, during his trekking at Nepal’s Everest Base Camp.

"May he be safe and sound, and may the search and rescue efforts be swift and successful," he said.

"Let’s keep him in our thoughts and prayers during this challenging time."

In May 2023, a Singaporean climber went missing after reaching the summit of Mount Everest and a search and rescue team could not locate him.

According to his wife, he developed high altitude cerebral edema (HACE), a high-altitude illness that can lead to fatigue and loss of coordination, and "could not make it down".