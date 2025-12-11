N-Level results to be released on Dec 18

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2025 Singapore-Cambridge N-Level examinations will be released on Dec 18, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examination and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint press release on Thursday (Dec 11).

Candidates can receive their results from their secondary schools from 2pm on Dec 18. Details on the collection arrangements will be shared by their respective schools.

“School candidates who are unable to collect their results in person can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results from the school,” said MOE and SEAB.

Proxies are required to produce the relevant documents for the school’s verification when collecting the results, said MOE and SEAB, adding that school candidates may contact their school for assistance with the appointment of a proxy.

Private candidates with Singpass can use their Singpass account to obtain their results via SEAB’s Candidates Portal from 2.45pm on Dec 18 to 11pm on Jan 2.

Those without a Singpass account can view their results in the portal using the account they created during their registration.

INSTITUTE OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION COURSES

Candidates applying for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can submit their applications online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 18 and 5pm on Dec 22.

Hard copy application forms will also be available at the customer and visitor centres at the three ITE Colleges.

Applicants who wish to collect hard copy application forms should first book an appointment by contacting the respective colleges.

The ITE posting results will be released at 9am on Dec 26, and candidates can check their posting results online via the ITE application portal.

Candidates who receive an ITE offer should accept or reject the offer via the ITE application portal between 9am on Dec 26 and 11.59pm on Jan 2.

DIRECT-ENTRY-SCHEME TO POLYTECHNIC PROGRAMME

Candidates eligible for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) will receive a copy of Form N from their secondary schools, inviting them to apply for the programme.

The DPP prepares candidates for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE.

Under the programme, candidates who successfully complete their Higher Nitec course and attain the required minimum qualifying Higher Nitec Grade Point Average are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course mapped to their Higher Nitec course.

Applications for the DPP can be submitted online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 18 and 5pm on Dec 22.

The DPP posting results will be released at 2pm on Dec 26, and candidates may check the posting results online via the ITE application portal.

Those who receive a DPP offer should accept or reject the offer via the ITE application portal between 2pm on Dec 26 and 11.59pm Jan 2.

Candidates who do not have a confirmed place in the DPP should report to their secondary schools in 2026 for Secondary 5.

POLYTECHNIC FOUNDATION PROGRAMME

Candidates interested in applying for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) should first report to their secondary schools in 2026 to start their Secondary 5 year, while awaiting notification of eligibility and confirmation of a place in the programme.

The PFP is a diploma foundation programme conducted over two academic semesters at the polytechnics by polytechnic lecturers. It caters to Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students who have decided to pursue a polytechnic education and meet the programme’s eligibility requirements at the end of Secondary 4.

Applications for the PFP will open in January 2026, on the day the O-Level results are released. Those eligible for the PFP will receive a copy of Form P on the same day, inviting them to apply for the programme.

EDUCATION AND CAREER GUIDANCE SUPPORT

Candidates are encouraged to explore the range of education and career pathways available to them to make informed decisions about their next steps, said MOE and SEAB.

Students can visit MOE’s CourseFinder website to find out more about the offerings and courses in polytechnics and ITE. They can also visit the MySkillsFuture student portal for more information on education and career pathways.

Students may also consult their teachers or education and career guidance (ECG) counsellors in their respective secondary schools.

They can also make an appointment at the ECG Centre at MOE. The ECG Centre will offer online or phone counselling services from Dec 11 to Dec 26.