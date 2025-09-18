Points earned on HPB's Healthy 365 app can now be used to get MediShield Life premium discounts
SINGAPORE: From Thursday (Sep 18), residents aged 40 and above are able to use points on their Healthy 365 apps to get discounts on MediShield Life premiums.
Users who average about 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity weekly for a year can earn enough health points to redeem about S$70 (US$55) worth of discounts on their MediShield Life premiums, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on Thursday.
MOH added that MediShield Life policyholders, including those with Integrated Shield Plans, will be able to redeem the discounts at a rate of 150 health points for S$2.
This is higher than the regular conversion rate of 150 points to S$1, MOH noted, as it unveiled the three-year pilot programme.
To earn health points, users can participate in healthy lifestyle programmes and challenges on the Health Promotion Board’s (HPB) Healthy 365 app, or enrol with a Healthier SG clinic and complete the first Health Plan consultation.
Once redeemed, the discounts will automatically apply to the individual’s MediShield Life premiums at the next annual policy renewal.
In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that residents can achieve a discount of about S$70 "by taking a brisk 20-minute walk every day".
The objective of the initiative is to strengthen the reward for staying healthy, he added.
"Taking steps to adopt a healthier lifestyle is something that all of us can choose to do. And when we look after our health, we are less likely to need expensive medical treatment later."
According to information on MOH's website, the maximum value of health points that one can earn in a calendar year is worth S$270. Due to the higher conversion rate, the maximum value of premium discounts that can be redeemed each year is S$540.
HEALTHY 365
On the Healthy 365 app, points can be used to redeem a variety of items and discounts, including vouchers for FairPrice and Kopitiam.
Users can use the app to locate and complete exercise challenges to earn points. Steps taken can also translate to points.
The app is part of the wider Healthier SG initiative that focuses on preventive healthcare.
It was announced last year that MediShield Life premiums would increase by an average of 22 per cent per policyholder - phased over three years until 2028.
Following a review of the insurance scheme by the MediShield Life Council, it recommended increased claim limits to better protect Singaporeans against large medical bills and expanded coverage to help patients afford new types of care and treatments.
Due to the higher claims and expansion of coverage, premiums may increase by as much as 35 per cent.
MOH said then that the government would adjust MediSave withdrawal limits so that patients can use MediSave to cover the co-insurance and the revised deductibles.
Editor's note: This article incorrectly stated that S$70 is the maximum amount of MediShield Life premium discounts that can be redeemed per year. This was mentioned by MOH as an example of how much activity would need to be recorded to achieve a S$70 discount. The maximum is S$540. We apologise for the error.