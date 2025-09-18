Points earned on HPB's Healthy 365 app can now be used to get MediShield Life premium discounts

SINGAPORE: From Thursday (Sep 18), residents aged 40 and above are able to use points on their Healthy 365 apps to get discounts on MediShield Life premiums.

Users who average about 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity weekly for a year can earn enough health points to redeem about S$70 (US$55) worth of discounts on their MediShield Life premiums, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on Thursday.

MOH added that MediShield Life policyholders, including those with Integrated Shield Plans, will be able to redeem the discounts at a rate of 150 health points for S$2.

This is higher than the regular conversion rate of 150 points to S$1, MOH noted, as it unveiled the three-year pilot programme.

To earn health points, users can participate in healthy lifestyle programmes and challenges on the Health Promotion Board’s (HPB) Healthy 365 app, or enrol with a Healthier SG clinic and complete the first Health Plan consultation.

Once redeemed, the discounts will automatically apply to the individual’s MediShield Life premiums at the next annual policy renewal.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that residents can achieve a discount of about S$70 "by taking a brisk 20-minute walk every day".

The objective of the initiative is to strengthen the reward for staying healthy, he added.

"Taking steps to adopt a healthier lifestyle is something that all of us can choose to do. And when we look after our health, we are less likely to need expensive medical treatment later."

According to information on MOH's website, the maximum value of health points that one can earn in a calendar year is worth S$270. Due to the higher conversion rate, the maximum value of premium discounts that can be redeemed each year is S$540.