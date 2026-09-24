Scaffold netting outside buildings must be fire-retardant from March 2027

SINGAPORE: Scaffold netting used outside buildings will have to meet fire-retardant specifications from Mar 1, 2027, as part of new measures to reduce the risk of fires spreading at worksites, said Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash on Thursday (Sep 24).

This requirement will apply to construction projects awarded on or after Mar 1, 2027, regardless of the scaffold material, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a separate factsheet.

Manufacturers, suppliers, scaffold contractors and occupiers of the workplace will be responsible for ensuring that the netting meets the required specifications.

The Commissioner for Workplace Safety and Health will accept netting that meets specified fire-test standards under the British Standards, Japanese Industrial Standards or the National Fire Protection Association of the United States. This is based on a joint review conducted by MOM and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Speaking at the annual Workplace Safety and Health Awards ceremony, Mr Dinesh said Singapore's safety standards must keep pace with emerging risks and lessons around the world.

"MOM will issue a circular setting out the scope of the new requirements, acceptable fire test standards and compliance measures, including labelling and certification requirements," he said.

"The details will also be made available on MOM’s website. We will work closely with industry stakeholders to support a smooth transition ahead of Mar 1, 2027."

In addition, from Mar 1, 2028, fire-retardant scaffold netting must also be certified by certification bodies accredited by the Singapore Accreditation Council, abiding by specifications set by the Commissioner.

"This will provide independent third-party verification of product compliance," said MOM, adding that more details will be shared before implementation.

Earlier this year, the Singapore government said it was reviewing the early observations from Hong Kong's investigation into the Wang Fuk Court fire, which killed 161 people.

In January, then-Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming said in parliament that the government was also looking at whether there is a need to strengthen regulations for works during the construction and maintenance of residential buildings.

Separately, the permissible duration for the use of timber scaffolds will be cut from nine months to three months from Jan 1, 2027, a move that had been announced previously.

MOM said the shorter period was intended to mitigate fire risks from the prolonged presence of combustible timber materials.

Exemptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis, such as when there are extenuating circumstances including technical constraints that prevent the use of other types of scaffolds.

MOM advised employers and industry stakeholders to review their project schedules, procurement arrangements and contractual obligations early so they can comply with the new requirements.

"They should remain vigilant against scaffold fire risks by maintaining fire safety systems, keeping firefighting provisions and access routes unobstructed, and keeping combustible materials and potential ignition sources away from scaffolding and netting."

It added that it will continue to work closely with the industry to ensure effective implementation of the new rules for workplace safety.