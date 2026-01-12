Singapore reviewing early findings from Hong Kong's investigations into Wang Fuk Court fire
The Singapore government is studying whether it needs to strengthen regulations for works during the construction and maintenance of residential buildings.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has started reviewing the early observations from Hong Kong's ongoing investigation into the Wang Fuk Court fire, which killed 161 people.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming said in parliament on Monday (Jan 12) that the government is also studying whether there is a need to strengthen regulations for works during the construction and maintenance of residential buildings.
“This will allow us to better manage fire risks, and the outcome of this ongoing review will be announced in due course,” said Mr Goh, who was responding to questions from Members of Parliament about Singapore's fire and safety regulations in light of the Hong Kong fire.
Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling said that where relevant, the Ministry of National Development will incorporate findings from the review into its legislative and policy framework, including the Building (Strata Management) Act.
There were 1,051 residential building fires in Singapore in 2025, an increase from 968 in 2024.
"This is a slight increase amid a stable trend of residential building fires over the past five years," said Mr Goh.
He added that the statistics should be "viewed in the context of Singapore's housing stock", and that the percentage of fires has decreased from 0.067 per cent in 2021 to 0.065 per cent in 2025.
“However, recent tragic events remind us that we cannot afford to be complacent about fire safety. The Wang Fuk Court fire in Hong Kong last November is a grim example,” he said.
MP Alex Yam (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) asked for reassurance about inspection enforcement regimes during construction and renovation works, given the "confluence of hot works, emergency wiring and flammable materials".
Mr Goh said the use of bamboo as scaffolding is not allowed in Singapore.
"Any construction and maintenance works done in Singapore must adhere to the safety requirements set out in the fire code and the Workplace Safety and Health regulation," he added.
"For example, any hoarding used during construction must be made of non-combustible materials, and all fire safety systems must remain functional. It is also a requirement to ensure ... hot works are separated from flammable materials."
The Wang Fuk Court buildings were clad in bamboo scaffolding draped with nylon netting for external investigations. Hong Kong officials said in December that the netting did not meet codes for fire resistance.
All buildings in Singapore are designed and built in accordance with the prevailing fire code, which stipulates the fire safety requirements, said Mr Goh.
This includes the compartmentalisation of residential units to limit fire spread prior to the arrival of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
Other fire safety provisions include adequate staircases to support swift evacuation, fire engine access roads and rising mains to support firefighting operations.
The SCDF is also constantly reviewing its firefighting tactics and equipment and the fire safety requirements for high-rise buildings, he said.
This includes exploring new technologies and studying international best practices to effectively conduct firefighting and rescue operations in high-rise settings.
For instance, the SCDF has “aerial appliances” that can reach up to 90m, as well as surveillance drones.
In addition, high-rise residential buildings that exceed 40 storeys are required to have at least one refuge floor per 20 storeys.
“The refuge floor is designed to provide evacuees with quick access to a safe holding space in the event of a fire,” said Mr Goh.
FIRE DRILLS, SUPPORT FOR SENIORS
MP Ng Chee Meng (PAP-Jalan Kayu) noted that there were three serious fires that resulted in deaths in 2025.
He suggested conducting fire drills at public housing estates so residents get "more hands-on education besides head knowledge".
Mr Goh said that a prepared and ready public is the “best line of defence against fires.”
“Every fire, every death is one too many, and we deeply regret that,” he said. “That’s the reason why, all the more, we do need to step up.”
To that end, the SCDF holds campaigns to educate residents, such as teaching them how to use fire extinguishers and automated external defibrillators.
He said that a sense of "individual responsibility" among residents is also crucial, given that the primary cause of fires is unattended cooking.
“If you are able to get everyone aware that these can cause fires, I think that solves a big part of the problem,” he said.
MP Lee Hong Chuang (PAP-Jurong East-Bukit Batok) asked if there were any operational limits faced by SCDF when battling fires on high floors, as well as how to better evacuate the elderly.
Mr Goh said that all high-rise structures above 24m, or about eight storeys, are required to have fire lifts that can be switched to manual operations so that firefighters can have prompt access to the higher floors.
Additional fire lifts are also required for high-rise residential buildings 40 stories and above.
To keep seniors safe, they are encouraged to install home fire alarm devices. These are subsidised under the Enhancement for Active Seniors programme.
Community support is also essential. Mr Goh gave the example of a network of residents in Jalan Besar GRC that assists with the evacuation of elderly neighbours in the event of a fire.
“This is a very good example of how the community can work very closely with the SCDF to especially reach out to those in need,” he said.