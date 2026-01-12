Singapore reviewing early findings from Hong Kong's investigations into Wang Fuk Court fire

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has started reviewing the early observations from Hong Kong's ongoing investigation into the Wang Fuk Court fire, which killed 161 people.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming said in parliament on Monday (Jan 12) that the government is also studying whether there is a need to strengthen regulations for works during the construction and maintenance of residential buildings.

“This will allow us to better manage fire risks, and the outcome of this ongoing review will be announced in due course,” said Mr Goh, who was responding to questions from Members of Parliament about Singapore's fire and safety regulations in light of the Hong Kong fire.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling said that where relevant, the Ministry of National Development will incorporate findings from the review into its legislative and policy framework, including the Building (Strata Management) Act.

There were 1,051 residential building fires in Singapore in 2025, an increase from 968 in 2024.

"This is a slight increase amid a stable trend of residential building fires over the past five years," said Mr Goh.

He added that the statistics should be "viewed in the context of Singapore's housing stock", and that the percentage of fires has decreased from 0.067 per cent in 2021 to 0.065 per cent in 2025.

“However, recent tragic events remind us that we cannot afford to be complacent about fire safety. The Wang Fuk Court fire in Hong Kong last November is a grim example,” he said.