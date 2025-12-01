Hong Kong authorities say netting on buildings that caught fire did not meet code

HONG KONG: Hong Kong officials said Monday (Dec 1) that the protective netting that covered scaffolding around buildings that caught on fire last week in a massive blaze did not meet codes for fire resistance, as a wave of public sympathy and support was met by government moves to stifle criticism.

Chris Tang, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security, said samples of the netting were taken from multiple locations from the seven buildings that burned. Seven samples were found to be not up to standard. Initial tests had suggested the netting was up to standard, but investigators had not been able to check all of it earlier due to the blaze.

“Because the fire is now out, we have been able to get to places that were not easily accessible before to take samples,” Tang told reporters.

Police said on Monday that the death toll from the blaze had risen to 151, with more than 40 people still missing.

"As of 4pm today, the confirmed death toll stands at 151. We cannot rule out the possibility of this number rising further," police spokeswoman Tsang Shuk-yin told a news conference.

"Some of the bodies have turned into ash, therefore, we might not be able to locate all missing individuals," she said, choking up with emotion.

Donations for survivors of the fire had reached 900 million Hong Kong dollars (US$115 million) as of Monday, authorities said, as a steady stream of people placed flowers, cards and other tributes at a makeshift memorial near the burned-out block of buildings.

“When something happens, we come out to help each other, ” said Loretta Loh, after paying her regards at the site. “I have a heavy heart.”

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon at the Wang Fuk Court complex in the suburb of Tai Po. It burned through seven of eight apartment towers, home to some 4,600 people.