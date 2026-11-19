SINGAPORE: Seven people and a cleaning and facilities management company were charged in court on Thursday (Nov 19) over alleged false declarations in work pass applications.

Of the seven people charged, Double Huat director Ng Leong Huat faces four charges over false declarations in Employment Pass applications and one charge of providing a false statement to a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) employment inspector.

The ministry began investigations after receiving a report in June 2025.

Ng allegedly made false declarations about the occupations of four foreign employees in their EP applications, despite having no intention of employing them in their declared roles, MOM said in a press release on Thursday.

MOM said Ng supplied the workers to another company, which deployed them to perform aircraft cleaning and baggage handling duties at Changi Airport.

He also allegedly provided a false statement to a MOM employment inspector during investigations, claiming that he had been instructed by another person to set up the company to bring in foreigners and illegally deploy them to work at Changi Airport as cleaners.

Re Sustainability Cleantech, a cleaning and facilities management company, was also charged with making false salary declarations in the work pass applications of 20 foreign employees.

Investigations revealed that 19 of the 20 foreign employees, who were Employment Pass and S Pass holders, were allegedly deployed to perform cleaning duties at Changi Airport, MOM said.

Re Sustainability had allegedly inflated fixed monthly salaries in the employees' work pass applications by including overtime payments.

The company faces one amalgamated charge covering 20 instances of false salary declarations.

Six other people were also charged with making false declarations in Training Employment Pass (TEP) applications to obtain work passes for foreigners.

The six are:

Kumaran Kunasegaran, director of Vision Services and Vision Manpower Solutions

Samson Muthupandian, director of Vision Services and operations manager of Vision Manpower Solutions

Arvind Loga Lokanathan, director of Shiny Spaces Service and key appointment holder of Narpavi SG

Gouri Shanker Ayavoo, director of Atwell Services and SVK SG Services

Hameed Sulthan Nijam Mohideen, director of Al Ahamed Delights Express

Sivasupramanian Yuvaraj, employment agent of Narpavi SG

TEPs are intended for eligible foreign students or trainees from overseas offices or subsidiaries to undergo practical training in Singapore.

Between February and April 2025, the ministry received multiple reports of suspected TEP abuse involving several companies.

The six individuals were involved in making false declarations in TEP applications submitted through their respective companies, MOM said.

The companies had allegedly declared that the foreign employees were employed by overseas companies and brought into Singapore for training, when they had instead been recruited to perform cleaning, dishwashing and food packing duties in the food and beverage and other service sectors, MOM said.

The companies had also allegedly declared that the workers would receive fixed monthly salaries of S$3,000 (US$2,324), when they had no intention of paying the declared amounts.

Instead, the workers received substantially lower monthly salaries of S$1,300, MOM said.

Kumaran and Samson each face 35 charges for making false salary declarations in TEP applications.

Arvind faces 15 such charges, Gouri 28 and Mohideen 29, while Yuvaraj faces six amalgamated charges covering 107 instances.

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, making a false declaration in relation to a work pass application carries a fine of up to S$20,000, up to two years' jail, or both.

“All employers and employment agencies are required to make accurate, complete and truthful declarations to the Controller of Work Passes in their work pass applications,” MOM said.

“Making false declarations is a serious offence as it undermines the integrity of MOM’s work pass framework and may expose vulnerable workers to exploitation.”