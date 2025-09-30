Workplace injury, fatality rates fall in first half of 2025 as stricter safety measures pay off: MOM

MOM has set a 2028 target of an annualised fatal injury rate of under one per 100,000 workers.

On the reasons for the improved workplace safety outcomes, MOM attributed it to recent enforcement efforts that were implemented in recent years following spikes in safety incidents.

Efforts to improve workplace safety were intensified in 2022, following a series of workplace fatalities that year. A “heightened safety period” introduced mandatory safety timeout activities to review risks, along with targeted measures for the construction sector, such as a revised demerit point system.

In April 2024, MOM introduced stricter requirements for public sector projects, including adopting workplace safety technology and a bonus scheme incentivising strong safety performance.

After 10 fatal workplace incidents occurred between July and October 2024, the government-led Multi-Agency Workplace Safety and Health Taskforce also urged companies in the construction sector to take a safety timeout in November that year.

In the first half of 2025, MOM conducted over 3,000 workplace safety inspections across high-risk industries. Nearly 7,000 breaches were identified, with offending companies receiving more than S$1.5 million (US$1.2 million) in composition fines and 28 stop work orders.

The manufacturing sector recorded improvements in both fatal and major injury numbers, with overall rates falling by 15 per cent, or from 65 cases in the first half of 2024 to 55 cases in the first half of this year. There were no workplace fatal injuries in the sector from January to June.

MOM attributed the decline in cases to a demerit point system that was implemented since October 2023, and additional safety requirements introduced in January this year for certain machinery.

Despite improvements, the construction and manufacturing industries continued to contribute to a bulk of fatal and major injuries, or 43 per cent of cases.

MINOR INJURIES, DANGEROUS OCCURRENCES

MOM recorded 10,112 cases of minor injuries in the first half of the year. This was 3.2 per cent lower than the number of cases reported in the same period last year.

This translates to an annualised minor injury rate of 548 injuries per 100,000 workers. The figure represents a new low under the amended Work Injury Compensation Act, in which employers have to report all work injuries in any instance of medical leave or light duties. The amended act took effect in September 2020.

Slips, trips and falls, machinery incidents, and being struck by a moving object remained the top three leading causes of minor injuries, accounting for about half of the minor injuries recorded in the first half of the year.

In terms of industry, health and social services, manufacturing and the accommodation and food services sectors accounted for 48 per cent of minor injuries reported.

A total of 14 cases of dangerous occurrences - incidents with the potential to cause serious damage - were also reported to MOM in the first half of 2025. Nine cases involved fires and explosions, and five involved the collapse or failure of structures and equipment, MOM said.

REVISED OCCUPATIONAL DISEASE LIST

The number of occupational diseases reported in the first half of 2025 remained about the same, with 465 cases recorded compared to 468 cases in the same period last year.

Occupational diseases differ from workplace accidents as they are less visible. However, they can have a significant impact on workers’ quality of life, MOM said.



In the first half of 2025, the most common occupational diseases recorded included noise-induced deafness, work-related musculoskeletal disorders, and skin diseases.

MOM will also update its occupational disease list, which will come into effect from Dec 1. The revised list will expand the scope of work-related disorders under the Workplace Safety and Health Act and the Work Injury Compensation Act.



The revised list covers work-related musculoskeletal disorders beyond those affecting upper limbs and offers broader recognition of occupational infectious diseases.