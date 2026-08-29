S$3b money laundering case: Forfeited luxury goods, properties to go on auction from September

SINGAPORE: More than 1,000 luxury items and 80 real estate properties forfeited in Singapore's S$3 billion (US$2.4 billion) money laundering case will go under the hammer from Sep 7, said audit firm Deloitte on Saturday (Aug 29).

The properties will be auctioned by SRI, Edmund Tie & Company and Knight Frank, while auction house Hotlotz will handle the luxury goods, comprising jewellery, watches and handbags.

Some selected properties will also be offered for sale through an expression of interest process run by List International Realty, outside the auction process.

The assets will be sold in phases between September 2026 and mid-2027. Deloitte said the composition and number of items in each phase are still being finalised and may change as authentication and preparatory work continues.

Deloitte was appointed by the Singapore Police Force in July 2025 to manage and realise the non-cash assets forfeited in the case.

The case emerged after islandwide raids in August 2023 uncovered millions of dollars earned from an illicit gambling ring based in Southeast Asia.

The 10 offenders, all originally from China although some held other citizenships, have since been convicted and deported after serving their sentences.