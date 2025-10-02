Money Talks Podcast Live: Turning turmoil into long-term profit
Investor Thomas Chua will share why patience, discipline and compounding matter more than timing the market on the Money Talks podcast livestream.
When instability and conflict dominate headlines and markets get choppy, many investors find themselves overcome by panic. But some say volatility isn't something to run from - it could be an opportunity to build wealth over the long term.
For example, some investors might point to the rebound after stock markets were rattled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. After a downward trend, markets quickly recovered in about a month.
But for investors, even a short period can feel drawn out when markets are down.
So how should you view such conflicts and adapt your investment strategy? Is holding out for an upturn in the market your only choice?
Get some answers on the Money Talks podcast which will be livestreaming at the Seedly Personal Finance Festival 2025 on Oct 11 at 2.30pm. Host Andrea Heng will be talking to Thomas Chua, founder of Steady Compounding, and getting top tips on why long-term investments are ideal in volatile markets, how to filter for compounder stocks and the importance of staying calm when prices plunge.
You can catch the livestream on CNA’s YouTube channel and TikTok page. Send in your questions to cnapodcasts [at] mediacorp.com.sg (cnapodcasts[at]mediacorp[dot]com[dot]sg) and Andrea will get Thomas to answer them.