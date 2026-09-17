At least 20 species could be new to science after NUS-OceanX deep-sea expedition

SINGAPORE: At least 20 species found during an expedition into a little-explored part of the Indian Ocean could be new to science, with researchers saying there may be more discoveries to come.

The 24-day expedition, co-led by the National University of Singapore (NUS) and nonprofit ocean exploration initiative OceanX, was conducted in October last year. It mapped a total of 6,050 sq km of the deep sea and brought back over 2,000 specimens.

An estimated 100 to 200 species were documented, many of which have yet to be fully described.

The advanced research vessel OceanXplorer explored the Monsoon Rise, a largely unexplored seamount chain in the eastern Indian Ocean.