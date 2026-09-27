More than 23,500 Simba customers affected in data breach involving IC numbers, birth dates

SINGAPORE: Telecommunications company Simba has suffered a data breach affecting 23,549 customers, involving names, identity card numbers and dates of birth.

Based on the company's investigations so far, the data affected also included mobile numbers and email addresses of customers who had registered for Simba's services.

In a statement on Friday (Sep 25), Simba said it had discovered the incident a day earlier and had since resolved it.

No credit card or bank account information is "at risk", the company said.

The company added that there was currently no indication that any of the affected data had been "maliciously misused".

"Simba is treating this incident seriously and have swiftly resolved it.

"We have also taken immediate and appropriate actions to review existing security measures to protect core infrastructure and systems," it said.

It is also working with the relevant authorities on the incident.

The company is also progressively notifying affected customers via email, with the process expected to be completed within the next week.