More road traffic fatalities in first half of 2023, along with rise in number of drink driving accidents

SINGAPORE: The number of fatal traffic accidents in Singapore has increased, according to data from the police comparing the first half of 2023 with the same period last year.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Sep 18) that road accidents resulting in deaths went up by 61.4 per cent from 44 to 71; while the number of fatalities increased by 57.8 per cent from 45 to 71.

SPF also noted a rise of 11.8 per cent in traffic accidents leading to injuries or fatalities, from 3,169 in the first half of 2022 to 3,542 in the same period this year.

The total number of injured and dead increased by 17.1 per cent, from 3,886 to 4,550.

Drink driving accidents spiked 21.4 per cent from 70 in the first half of 2022 to 85 in the same period this year.

The first six months of 2023 also saw six fatal drink driving accidents, up from three last year.

"The number of persons arrested for drink-driving remained about the same, with 785 persons arrested in the first half of 2023, compared to 790 persons in the first half of 2022," said the police.

They also flagged an increased number of accidents involving motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians as being "of continuing concern".

"Accidents involving vulnerable road users, such as elderly pedestrians and motorcyclists, remain a key concern. They continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents which result in injuries or death."