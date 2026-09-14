More Singapore workers managing bots as firms ramp up AI use

SINGAPORE: Workers may increasingly find themselves managing a new kind of colleague – one that can analyse documents, crunch data and complete tasks in minutes, but still needs to be questioned and checked.

As more companies in Singapore experiment with agentic artificial intelligence, employees are starting to take on the role of “AI agent managers”, directing digital agents and reviewing their output.

For Mr Ong Zhi Chuan, a senior manager in assurance at EY, AI agents have already changed the way he works.

With just a few clicks, he can direct AI agents to analyse working papers while he turns his attention to another task.

"That takes about three minutes to run the analysis that my staff has given me, as compared to if I'm to review (the documents) in detail, (it) will probably take two hours,” said Mr Ong.

But humans still make the final call.

“Our stakeholders, including regulators, still expect human judgement to be a very key part of our audit process,” said EY Singapore’s head of assurance Lee Wei Hock.

"The tolerance for error arising from AI hallucination is very thin. In fact, it's almost non-existent,” he added.

Mr Lee said humans must continue to bring their professional judgement and scepticism to the work, with accountability remaining “key” to the adoption of AI.