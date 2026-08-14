Fresh tech grads worry AI raising bar for entry-level jobs, as employers demand more skills

SINGAPORE: As artificial intelligence transforms software development, Singapore’s fresh tech graduates are worried that coding skills alone may no longer be enough to land a job.

This comes as employers are increasingly looking for entry-level hires who can solve business problems and deploy products to real-world scenarios, while working faster, more efficiently and independently.

A survey of 246 tertiary students by youth-led non-profit tech movement YouthTechSG found that 83.3 per cent wanted help with technical skills development and problem-solving.

This was followed by career planning and professional growth at 78.5 per cent, and networking and building professional connections at 71.5 per cent.

YouthTechSG vice-president Lam Yik Ting said AI has dramatically changed the software development process.