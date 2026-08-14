Fresh tech grads worry AI raising bar for entry-level jobs, as employers demand more skills
Employers are increasingly looking for entry-level hires who can solve business problems and apply their technical knowledge to real-world scenarios, while working faster, more efficiently and independently.
SINGAPORE: As artificial intelligence transforms software development, Singapore’s fresh tech graduates are worried that coding skills alone may no longer be enough to land a job.
This comes as employers are increasingly looking for entry-level hires who can solve business problems and deploy products to real-world scenarios, while working faster, more efficiently and independently.
A survey of 246 tertiary students by youth-led non-profit tech movement YouthTechSG found that 83.3 per cent wanted help with technical skills development and problem-solving.
This was followed by career planning and professional growth at 78.5 per cent, and networking and building professional connections at 71.5 per cent.
YouthTechSG vice-president Lam Yik Ting said AI has dramatically changed the software development process.
DIFFERENT SET OF SKILLS NEEDED
One example is “vibe coding”, which allows developers to use AI to generate code from natural-language prompts rather than writing it line by line.
“Instead of writing individual lines of code, you are just deploying agents to take different perspectives,” said Mr Lam, citing examples of cybersecurity agents that spot bugs working alongside agents that help design user interfaces.
As AI takes on more of the coding, developers need a different set of skills, including an understanding of software architecture and how different components work together, he added.
But while employers expect graduates to know how to use new tools, they also want to ensure employees can work without relying on them.
“Employers are coming back to the traditional way of interviewing candidates, (including) live coding assignments without the use of AI assistants,” said Ms Neo Miao Xia, associate manager of technology at global recruitment firm Michael Page.
While such tools may be permitted on the job, companies still want fresh graduates to demonstrate during the hiring process that they are “able to do the job themselves without relying on a third-party tool”, she added.
FUNDAMENTALS STILL MATTER
Tech students say they are worried that what they learn in school could become outdated by the time they graduate, given the rapid pace of AI development.
At meet-ups, some have shared that they are responding by taking on multiple internships and pursuing extra credentials, sometimes even skipping lectures to do so.
Experts, however, believe strong fundamentals remain important even as the skills required by the industry evolve.
Those with adaptability, critical thinking and practical experience will be better positioned to succeed in an AI-driven job market, they added.
The Singapore Computer Society said universities should continue strengthening computer science fundamentals while embedding AI across the curriculum.
Students should also be given more opportunities to work on industry projects, collaborate across disciplines and solve real-world problems, it added.
“Employers can support graduates by providing structured mentorship, internships and graduate development programmes that allow young professionals to build confidence while learning how AI is applied in production environments,” the society said.
Mr Lam of YouthTechSG said universities cannot bridge the skills gap alone.
Industry too, needs to provide students with internships and mentorship opportunities so they can build on the foundations taught in universities, he added.