NUS students to get ChatGPT access; AI module compulsory for incoming freshmen

SINGAPORE: All National University of Singapore (NUS) students will get access to ChatGPT tools from this academic year, while incoming freshmen will have to complete an artificial intelligence course within their first two weeks of school.

Announcing a partnership with OpenAI on Monday (Aug 11), NUS said all students, faculty and staff will from Aug 31 get access to ChatGPT Edu, a version of ChatGPT that is built specifically for universities and colleges.

More advanced tools on the platform will initially be piloted in selected courses, before being progressively made available in undergraduate courses where AI can add educational value and support learning objectives, the university said.

NUS provost and deputy president for academic affairs Professor Aaron Thean declined to provide exact figures, but shared that the initiative is a "significant but necessary" investment.

The partnership with OpenAI is the first of many NUS has in the pipeline, he added.

According to Prof Thean, AI companies are keen to work with the university because of its captive market of about 50,000 undergraduate, master's and PhD students.

But NUS does not intend to rely on a single provider. It wants to work with multiple companies to expose students to a variety of AI tools, he said.

Given the cost of premium large language model platforms, the university also wants to ensure students have equitable access to such tools.

Under its approach, all students will receive baseline access, while those who need more advanced tools to develop expertise in particular domains will be able to use them through specific courses.

Students in fields where AI forms part of their core expertise, such as computing, will have access to the most advanced tools through relevant courses and activities, Prof Thean said.

Currently, NUS students already have access to Microsoft Copilot through the university's Microsoft 365 subscription.

COMPULSORY AI COURSE

From this academic year, all incoming freshmen must also take a compulsory course called Applied Generative AI: From Prompting to Evaluation.

The module comprises three hours of online lecture videos with embedded quizzes and a two-hour in-person workshop.

More than 7,700 students entering NUS this year began the module in July. They must complete the videos and quizzes before attending the workshop, with all requirements to be completed within the first two weeks of the semester.

The course is intended to give all NUS undergraduates a foundation in using AI tools effectively for learning, assignments, internships and their future careers, said the university.

It forms part of a broader NUS strategy to ensure students graduate with AI fluency.