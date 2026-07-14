Commentary: AI has changed the way my students write and that worries me

SINGAPORE: In recent semesters, something has changed in the way some students in my ethics and communications classes write.

In the past, students who wrote well often wrote differently, some more direct, some conversational. Some took risks with unusual examples or arguments. Even weaker writers tended to have recognisable habits or ways of framing ideas.

Increasingly, however, I find myself reading submissions that feel polished but interchangeable. Arguments arrive neatly packaged: a balanced introduction, three structured points, a counterargument followed by a conclusion that sounds thoughtful without saying very much. The same phrases emerge even when discussing entirely different topics.

The answer, unsurprisingly, has been generative AI.

To be clear, this is not an extensive issue. But even a handful of such cases worries me, especially given the recent announcement that students across Singapore’s institutes of higher learning will learn AI skills tailored to their fields of study from 2027.

Students now have access to powerful tools. When they begin to believe that having access to well-phrased answers is the same as developing genuine knowledge and understanding, that will be the problem.