Commentary: Kids need to learn about AI – but will it sabotage the way they learn?

DOES LEARNING NEED TO BE OPTIMISED WITH AI?

Lifelong learning always involves some level of struggling with uncertainty. Sometimes, we need to brainstorm with peers or seek guidance from mentors. And sometimes, it comes with negative feedback or rejection – things that our generation is already increasingly uncomfortable with.

That is also how teachers and classroom learning have traditionally functioned. Realistically, a teacher cannot always come to students’ aid immediately, know all the answers, and ask the right questions to engage students. But over time, we learn to tolerate discomfort and ambiguity – essential for emotional resilience, independent thought, creativity and leadership.

When AI generates responses in seconds and optimises pathways for learning, how might it reshape the next generation’s learning habits? Will it sabotage how children learn from their teachers and classmates, who are rarely so succinct, sycophantic or personalised?

Moreover, even if AI boosts knowledge acquisition in students, wisdom is an increasingly depreciating commodity in the age of AI.

As a friend and fellow parent aptly pointed out, knowledge is not wisdom. Wisdom is usually gained from making choices with incomplete information, making mistakes, fixing them imperfectly and living through the interim stress.

We are beginning to see the impact of AI on adults already. A 2025 study found that heavy AI usage correlates with lower scores on a critical thinking test. Some people I spoke to have grown reliant on AI to decide on all kinds of matters for them, from shopping to resolving work problems and having difficult personal conversations.

If adults are rewired by this technology, how much more will primary school students be affected during the critical window when they are still developing their cognitive muscles and sense of self?