Students must stay grounded in critical thinking amid AI push: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more deeply embedded in classrooms and workplaces, students must remain grounded in fundamentals such as critical thinking, said Education Minister Desmond Lee on Tuesday (Mar 3).

In particular, Mr Lee cautioned against “cognitive offloading” – or letting machines do the thinking – even as students and teachers are being encouraged to use AI learning tools.

“AI is going to present a lot of opportunity but also a lot of disruption, so our aim is really to make sure that the next generation is ready for such a world,” he told CNA’s Singapore Tonight programme.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) had made several announcements in parliament as part of its broader spending plans for the year. These include plans for students from primary to tertiary levels to soon undergo AI-related modules to adapt to the technology and develop relevant skills.

AGE-APPROPRIATE AI LEARNING

MOE will tailor AI exposure by age group, said Mr Lee.

For younger students in Primary 1 to 3, he said there will be a “very light supervised use of technology”, including AI. This is because children at that age learn best through tactile touch, such as going outdoors and for learning journeys, he added.

From Primary 4 onwards, students will begin learning how to use AI with close supervision to understand what it can be used for. AI tools will also be integrated into platforms such as the Student Learning Space (SLS) to personalise support.

In secondary school, where students have personal learning devices, they will be expected to use AI more independently while being mindful of risks such as cognitive offloading.

At the Institutes of Higher Learning, AI tools will be embedded in subject-specific contexts, with strong links to industries to ensure relevance.