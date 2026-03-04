Students must stay grounded in critical thinking amid AI push: Desmond Lee
The education minister cautioned against “cognitive offloading” – or letting machines do the thinking – even as students and teachers are being encouraged to use AI learning tools.
SINGAPORE: As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more deeply embedded in classrooms and workplaces, students must remain grounded in fundamentals such as critical thinking, said Education Minister Desmond Lee on Tuesday (Mar 3).
In particular, Mr Lee cautioned against “cognitive offloading” – or letting machines do the thinking – even as students and teachers are being encouraged to use AI learning tools.
“AI is going to present a lot of opportunity but also a lot of disruption, so our aim is really to make sure that the next generation is ready for such a world,” he told CNA’s Singapore Tonight programme.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) had made several announcements in parliament as part of its broader spending plans for the year. These include plans for students from primary to tertiary levels to soon undergo AI-related modules to adapt to the technology and develop relevant skills.
AGE-APPROPRIATE AI LEARNING
MOE will tailor AI exposure by age group, said Mr Lee.
For younger students in Primary 1 to 3, he said there will be a “very light supervised use of technology”, including AI. This is because children at that age learn best through tactile touch, such as going outdoors and for learning journeys, he added.
From Primary 4 onwards, students will begin learning how to use AI with close supervision to understand what it can be used for. AI tools will also be integrated into platforms such as the Student Learning Space (SLS) to personalise support.
In secondary school, where students have personal learning devices, they will be expected to use AI more independently while being mindful of risks such as cognitive offloading.
At the Institutes of Higher Learning, AI tools will be embedded in subject-specific contexts, with strong links to industries to ensure relevance.
HOW STUDENTS WILL LEARN AI
Mr Lee outlined what he described as “four learns” to guide Singapore’s approach to AI in education.
First, students must understand what AI is, including its risks and capabilities. They then need to learn how to use AI tools, particularly as industries increasingly adopt AI-driven processes.
The third is that students and teachers should “learn with AI”, using it to augment learning but without becoming dependent on it, said Mr Lee.
“We want our students (and) our teachers to use AI tools to augment learning and to avoid what we call cognitive offloading. That means they let AI do the thinking for them, and while they get the product, they don't actually learn,” he noted.
The fourth and most important aspect, he said, is to learn beyond AI.
“(Our children should) not just to learn how to use AI, but learn how to be masters of AI, and make sure that we exercise our moral judgment when these tools create endless possibilities,” Mr Lee said.
Addressing concerns that AI could make foundational knowledge less necessary, Mr Lee rejected the notion.
“On the contrary, I think with the potential of AI being so significant, all the more we need to ground our children and students in strong fundamentals and foundations,” he pointed out.
The minister stressed the importance of teaching students “to synthesise information, to have inventive thinking, adaptive thinking and critical thinking, and to be able to exercise moral conscience and exercise intellectual muscle”.
ADVICE FOR PARENTS
Looking ahead, Mr Lee described Generation Alpha – those born between 2010 and 2024 – as “AI natives”, in contrast to Generation Z whom he called “digital natives”.
“Adults (and) parents have to learn the pitfalls of AI, but also the tremendous opportunity that can be harnessed, and we are really barely scratching the surface,” he said.
“The next generation will be fish and water when it comes to AI, but we need to be mindful of the cognitive impacts, the effective impacts and the impact on moral judgment.”
He added that schools and parents must work closely together to provide guardrails while empowering children to explore the possibilities of AI.
“All these changes are just the first step in that direction.”
PHASING OUT OF GIFTED EDUCATION PROGRAMME
Mr Lee also addressed the phasing out of the Gifted Education Programme (GEP), which was first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the 2024 National Day Rally.
MOE said on Tuesday that following the discontinuation of the GEP, 15 schools will host advanced modules under Singapore's new approach to supporting high-ability students starting next year.
Mr Lee said the move reflects growing recognition that children develop strengths at different times and in different areas.
“We move away from a system where we expect the child to be almost all-rounded, gifted, to one where we look at each child and see the strengths and talents they have in one or more dimensions and give them the opportunity to be stretched,” he added.
Under the refreshed approach, enrichment opportunities for students will expand from about 7 per cent of a school’s cohort to 10 per cent.
There will be both school-based and centre-based options, allowing students to remain in their current schools, Mr Lee said.
Centre-based modules will be optional and offer flexibility for students to balance academics with co-curricular activities and personal interests.
Unlike the GEP’s single entry point at Primary 3, the new model will allow for multiple assessment touchpoints through teacher observations and students’ work, interests and creativity, he added.