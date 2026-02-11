Commentary: Students cannot use ChatGPT as a shortcut in science and maths problems

SINGAPORE: During last year’s exam season, a student showed me her answer to the 2024 GCE A-Level Chemistry Paper 3 question. The task was straightforward: Draw three curly arrows to complete a reaction mechanism.

ChatGPT provided a diagram with clean lines, proper notation, and technical precision. But the arrows were completely wrong, misplaced in ways that would cost full marks.

Here’s another example from the same year. Students were asked why calcium fluoride does not dissolve in water, even though the thermodynamic conditions suggest that it should.

ChatGPT explained that the particles are held together very tightly, which sounds reasonable at first glance.

However, this missed the main point the examiners were looking for. The correct answer was that the reaction requires too much energy to get started.