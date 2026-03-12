Survey shows more support for mandatory death penalty for trafficking significant amount of drugs: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: A survey shows more people in Singapore agree that the mandatory death penalty is appropriate as punishment for trafficking a significant amount of drugs, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said on Thursday (Mar 12).

Revealing the results of a public perception survey conducted last year on attitudes towards the death penalty, he said nearly 77 per cent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed to this sentiment, an increase from 69 per cent in 2023.

Last year's survey also found that nearly 87 per cent of the respondents agreed or strongly agreed that the death penalty should be used for the most serious crimes, including drug trafficking - up from about 77 per cent in 2023.

Before 2025, the first such survey was conducted in 2021 and the second in 2023.

Mr Shanmugam cited the latest figures during a keynote speech at the Community Resilience Against Drug Abuse Roundtable about the global drug situation and Singapore's approach towards drugs.

The minister noted that Singapore used to arrest about 6,000 drug abusers per year in the 1990s. This has now reduced to almost half, with about 3,000 arrests each year.

While some critics have come to acknowledge the high level of public support for the death penalty, they reason that this was because the government is "so effective with propaganda, it has inundated the public with pro-death, pro-war on drugs", said Mr Shanmugam, who is also home affairs minister.

"This is a lazy, infantile argument if I may say so ... Singaporeans are well-educated, well-informed. We can see what is going around in the world, the consequences elsewhere,” said Mr Shanmugam.

“The Singaporean public knows what is in their interest, what is in the interest of their children. They can see what is going around in other countries.

"Our approach is based on evidence, and the evidence shows that what we have done, a suite of laws and rehabilitation, all of which are effective in terms of the position of Singapore," he said.

"If there is evidence to the contrary, we will change the position."

He added that the government's duty was not to listen to others but to do right by Singaporeans.

"Even if it looks like we are out of step with other parts of the world. And even if we get criticised in the international media for that," said the minister.