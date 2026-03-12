Survey shows more support for mandatory death penalty for trafficking significant amount of drugs: Shanmugam
Singapore used to arrest about 6,000 drug abusers per year in the 1990s. This has now been reduced by almost half, says Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam.
SINGAPORE: A survey shows more people in Singapore agree that the mandatory death penalty is appropriate as punishment for trafficking a significant amount of drugs, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said on Thursday (Mar 12).
Revealing the results of a public perception survey conducted last year on attitudes towards the death penalty, he said nearly 77 per cent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed to this sentiment, an increase from 69 per cent in 2023.
Last year's survey also found that nearly 87 per cent of the respondents agreed or strongly agreed that the death penalty should be used for the most serious crimes, including drug trafficking - up from about 77 per cent in 2023.
Before 2025, the first such survey was conducted in 2021 and the second in 2023.
Mr Shanmugam cited the latest figures during a keynote speech at the Community Resilience Against Drug Abuse Roundtable about the global drug situation and Singapore's approach towards drugs.
The minister noted that Singapore used to arrest about 6,000 drug abusers per year in the 1990s. This has now reduced to almost half, with about 3,000 arrests each year.
While some critics have come to acknowledge the high level of public support for the death penalty, they reason that this was because the government is "so effective with propaganda, it has inundated the public with pro-death, pro-war on drugs", said Mr Shanmugam, who is also home affairs minister.
"This is a lazy, infantile argument if I may say so ... Singaporeans are well-educated, well-informed. We can see what is going around in the world, the consequences elsewhere,” said Mr Shanmugam.
“The Singaporean public knows what is in their interest, what is in the interest of their children. They can see what is going around in other countries.
"Our approach is based on evidence, and the evidence shows that what we have done, a suite of laws and rehabilitation, all of which are effective in terms of the position of Singapore," he said.
"If there is evidence to the contrary, we will change the position."
He added that the government's duty was not to listen to others but to do right by Singaporeans.
"Even if it looks like we are out of step with other parts of the world. And even if we get criticised in the international media for that," said the minister.
PUBLIC SUPPORT
Singapore's approach focuses on harm prevention and policy is anchored on enforcement, education and rehabilitation.
The country has a tough framework of laws and robust enforcement, and invests heavily in upstream preventive education.
Mr Shanmugam highlighted the Drug Victims Remembrance Day introduced in 2024, which is observed every third Friday of May, to remember the people who have been victimised by drugs.
On rehabilitation, he said the approach differs for drug traffickers and drug abusers. While Singapore is tough on the former, drug abusers who have not committed any other criminal offence will receive treatment and rehabilitation without a criminal record.
“We invest very heavily in our rehabilitation programmes, to help them break the cycle of addiction, and to give them a helping hand to move on with life,” he said.
Even with the attitudes towards drugs becoming more tolerant globally, it is a different picture in Singapore.
Citing the results of the 2025 National Drug Perception Survey, Mr Shanmugam said nearly 93 per cent of youth respondents and more than 96 per cent of the adults surveyed said Singapore should continue to maintain its tough laws to keep drugs out.
Support among youth respondents has increased since the last survey in 2023.
"While many parts of the world have either given up the fight against drugs or have said they are going to legalise for a variety of reasons ... we have swum against the tide," he said, calling the results of the survey “extremely heartening”.
"And we have actually increased our support from the population, including our young people."
CRIMINAL GANGS
When governments are tolerant or not so effective in dealing with drugs, criminal gangs make their move, Mr Shanmugam said in his speech.
He gave examples of the situation in places such as South America, which has become a key source of drugs and key transit point for cocaine, he said.
In Uruguay, for instance, gangs have become brazen, even attacking the house of the anti-narcotics prosecutor with guns.
In North America, marijuana is legalised, which Mr Shanmugam said has resulted in very significant public health consequences.
In Europe, there is increasing concern over cocaine. While authorities have tried to step up enforcement to fight drug trafficking, their approach has been "fairly tolerant", he added.
"Criminal gangs have taken root ... They are now corrupting officials, and recruiting young persons to carry drugs, traffic drugs and to assassinate others."
Drugs also impose large socio-economic costs on the entire society, he added.
BOOK LAUNCH
During the event on Thursday, Mr Shanmugam also officiated the launch of a book written by Home Team psychologists and correctional rehabilitation specialists.
Titled Island of Hope: Psychological Perspectives of Drug Harm Prevention, the book touches on how psychological principles strengthen resilience and promote recovery and reintegration within individuals, families and communities to safeguard society from drug-related harm.
The book brings together local psychological research that underpins Singapore's drug prevention efforts, assessment tools and rehabilitation strategies, said Mr Shanmugam.
Its contributors spent years researching and understanding what draws abusers to drugs, what helps them break free, and what supports their recovery.
"I think it will serve as a valuable guide as we take the work forward," said the minister.