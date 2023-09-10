Singapore government donates US$50,000 to Morocco earthquake relief efforts

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government will contribute US$50,000 (S$68,200) to support relief efforts after an earthquake in Morocco killed more than 2,000 people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Sunday (Sep 10) that there are currently no reports of Singaporeans affected by the earthquake.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wrote to his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita on Saturday to offer his condolences.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and damage that the earthquake has inflicted on the city of Marrakech and surrounding areas," said Dr Balakrishnan.

"On behalf of the government of Singapore, I would like to convey my deepest sympathies to the families of those affected by the disaster. I wish for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Morocco during this difficult time."

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck late on Friday in a mountainous area about 72km southwest of Marrakech, the US Geological Survey reported. It is the deadliest quake to hit the country in more than six decades.

With strong tremors also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira, the quake caused widespread damage and sent residents and tourists scrambling to safety in the middle of the night.

More than 2,000 people were injured, with about 1,400 in critical condition, said the country's interior ministry. Troops and emergency services are trying to reach remote mountain villages where victims are still feared trapped.

Earlier on Sunday, the Singapore Red Cross said it is pledging US$50,000 in humanitarian aid and that a fundraising appeal will be launched in the coming week.