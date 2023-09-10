Singapore government donates US$50,000 to Morocco earthquake relief efforts
More than 2,000 people have been killed after a strong earthquake hit Morocco.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore government will contribute US$50,000 (S$68,200) to support relief efforts after an earthquake in Morocco killed more than 2,000 people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Sunday (Sep 10) that there are currently no reports of Singaporeans affected by the earthquake.
Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wrote to his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita on Saturday to offer his condolences.
"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and damage that the earthquake has inflicted on the city of Marrakech and surrounding areas," said Dr Balakrishnan.
"On behalf of the government of Singapore, I would like to convey my deepest sympathies to the families of those affected by the disaster. I wish for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Morocco during this difficult time."
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck late on Friday in a mountainous area about 72km southwest of Marrakech, the US Geological Survey reported. It is the deadliest quake to hit the country in more than six decades.
With strong tremors also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira, the quake caused widespread damage and sent residents and tourists scrambling to safety in the middle of the night.
More than 2,000 people were injured, with about 1,400 in critical condition, said the country's interior ministry. Troops and emergency services are trying to reach remote mountain villages where victims are still feared trapped.
Earlier on Sunday, the Singapore Red Cross said it is pledging US$50,000 in humanitarian aid and that a fundraising appeal will be launched in the coming week.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injury, as well as damage to property and livelihoods, arising from the devastating disaster. We are in touch with our sister National Society, and we will continue to closely assess the situation as it evolves over the next few days," said Singapore Red Cross CEO Benjamin William.
"We stand ready to provide further support to the emergency relief and recovery operations, including possibly deploying our responders on the ground."
The Singapore Red Cross has also activated its Restoring Family Links service to help Singapore residents locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster.
The Moroccan Red Crescent has been closely coordinating relief efforts with local authorities to dispatch items to affected communities. It is also helping to evacuate people and transport the wounded to hospital, while providing first aid and psychological support.
Paramedics and trained volunteers are rendering immediate first aid to the injured. The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has deployed emergency response units to assist with relief, water sanitation and healthcare.
The regional blood transfusion centre in Marrakesh called on residents to donate blood for the injured.