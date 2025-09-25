Meat which 'appears to be pork' found in parcel sent to mosque in Serangoon, says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The suspicious parcel sent to Al-Istiqamah Mosque in Serangoon contained a piece of meat that "appears to be pork" at first sight, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Thursday (Sep 25).



Mr Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, told reporters that checks are still being done to confirm the type of meat.

Regardless, he said it was "obviously inflammatory" to send it to a place of worship in this way.

"But if it is pork and it's sent to a mosque, you can see the implications. It's much worse," said Mr Shanmugam. "Whatever the motive, this is playing with fire."

Authorities are treating this matter very seriously and will deal firmly with anyone found responsible, he added.

Mr Shanmugam also said this was not the first incident and that there have been "other similar cases recently at other mosques", which police are investigating. He did not elaborate.

On Wednesday evening, the Singapore Police Force was alerted to the case of the parcel being delivered to the mosque, and worked with the Singapore Civil Defence Force to evacuate the building as a precaution.

Hazardous materials (HazMat) specialists conducted checks with detectors and found no hazardous substances. One person was assessed for breathlessness and taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Mr Shanmugam said on Thursday that the lady has been discharged from the hospital.

Police have since stepped up visits to mosques and will continue to do so, he added.

"We will do whatever we can to ensure that our places of worship remain safe."