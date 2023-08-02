Lorries make up 4% of traffic accident injuries; efforts to improve safety for road users remain 'evidence-based': Govt

SINGAPORE: People onboard lorries, including those in the front passenger cabins, make up on average about 4 per cent of the total annual injuries from road traffic accidents for the past five years, the Ministry of Transport and government partner agencies said on Wednesday (Aug 2).

"Our efforts will remain evidence-based and focus on improving safety for all road users," they said in a joint response to media queries regarding the transportation of workers on lorries.

"We will also continue to roll out measures that address a multitude of factors behind accidents, such as driving behaviours and vehicle speed."

Among all vehicle types, motorcycles account for the highest proportion of injuries, at around 50 per cent each year, said the joint response.

The joint response comes in the wake of a petition regarding the transportation of workers on lorries and a joint statement by 25 business bodies on Tuesday.

The joint statement by business bodies had said that any move to eliminate the transportation of workers on the back of lorries for safety reasons involves "real, practical and operational complexities".

While all stakeholders agree on the importance of safety, there are mixed views on whether the transportation of workers in lorries should be banned, said the government in its joint response on Wednesday.

"The different reactions reflect the range of perspectives and challenges," it added.