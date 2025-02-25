Cinema operators turn to live events, niche film festivals to woo moviegoers back

SINGAPORE: Unique experiences have become crucial to the survival of local cinemas, amid competition from streaming services and a persistent struggle to attract moviegoers since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some operators are now benefitting from holding live events and niche film festivals.

For example, Golden Village said it has seen footfall steadily rising, with occupancy levels reaching pre-pandemic levels in mid-2024 thanks to a spate of blockbuster hits.

It is also offering a variety of entertainment options, including live events and fan meet-and-greets.

“Cinemas will become multi-functional spaces hosting a wide range of events. Personalised experiences and premium services will be key to attracting patrons,” a spokesperson told CNA.

Singapore’s biggest cinema chain now has 15 outlets across the island, after taking over Filmgarde Cineplexes’ Bugis+ mall site in November last year.

Filmgarde had cited the pandemic and Singaporeans’ changing cinema-going habits as reasons for leaving the venue when its lease expired in early 2022. It closed its Century Square branch then as well.

Other operators have also found it difficult to bring movie fans back. Recently, Cathay Cineplexes closed its fifth cinema since 2022 as it works to repay mounting debts of around S$2.7 million (US$2 million).

Its owner and operator told CNA earlier this month that it is not giving up on the silver screen, despite these financial struggles.