'We want to push on': Cathay cinema operator not giving up, says recovery in sight

SINGAPORE: Despite its financial struggles, the owner and operator of Cathay Cineplexes is not giving up on the silver screen.

Days after the company revealed it had fallen behind on its rental payments, Mr Melvin Ang, founder and executive chairman of mm2 Asia, told CNA in an exclusive interview that he remains optimistic about its future.

The mainboard-listed media company said last Monday (Feb 3) it had received letters of demands from the landlords of its Century Square and Causeway Point cinemas for S$2.7 million (US$2 million) owed in rent and other costs.

Both landlords have asked for payment by Feb 10. The company is unable to meet the deadline and is in talks with the landlords on a repayment schedule.

“I am still very passionate, and I want to continue to maintain and grow this business,” Mr Ang said in an interview last Saturday at mm2 Asia’s office in Bukit Merah.

“The question that I ask myself and everybody is: Is cinema (like the) typewriter? The answer is no. But you need to right-size it and produce more content that the audience wants so that they can be motivated to come back to the cinemas.”

STRUGGLES AND A SLOW RECOVERY

The company acquired Cathay Cineplexes’ Singapore operations in 2017 for S$230 million. Having its own theatres would complement its movie production business, and provide a steady revenue stream, mm2 Asia said then.

But the COVID-19 pandemic upended those plans. Cinemas were shuttered for months in early 2020, and later only allowed to reopen with capacity restrictions. Even then, audiences never really returned as they embraced on-demand streaming services from the comfort of their own homes.

The industry's hoped-for resurgence in 2024 was further delayed by Hollywood labour strikes the year before, which disrupted blockbuster releases.

“Whether it's concert, F&B, karaoke, arcade or even outdoor entertainment, everything is back to normal … but the cinema business is the one that never fully recovered from COVID-19,” Mr Ang said.