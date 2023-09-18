Public transport fare hike: Adults to pay 10 to 11 cents more per journey from Dec 23

BULK OF FARE ADJUSTMENT DEFERRED TO FUTURE EXERCISES

The fare increase for the fare review exercise 2022 was 2.9 per cent, with adult card fares increasing by 4 to 5 cents per journey.

This year's increase of 7 per cent is only a portion of the maximum allowable fare adjustment quantum of 22.6 per cent, comprising of last year's deferred increase of 10.6 per cent and this year's 12 per cent.

Both SBS Transit and SMRT Trains had applied for the maximum fare adjustment of 22.6 per cent citing cost pressures and the slow recovery of ridership, among other challenges.

PTC chair Janet Ang said that the council had decided not to grant the full allowable fare adjustment of 22.6 per cent to keep public transport fares affordable in the higher cost environment, fuelled by core inflation, strong wage growth, and a hike in energy prices.

The increase of 7 per cent means that the remaining 15.6 per cent will be deferred to future fare review exercises.

"If we had done the full maximum allowable fare increase of 22.6 per cent, it will translate to about 30 cents per journey for all commuters," PTC chief executive Tan Kim Hong told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

Asked if the rolled-over numbers indicated more fare hikes in the next few years, Mr Tan said: "Yes."

He added: "What is important is over the next few years - how does the council then decide what is the number that we should put up where by it still balances both the commuters and the taxpayers?"

The council was also asked what the maximum allowable increase would have been if the old fare formula from 2018 to 2022 had been applied.

Mr Tan replied that the old formula should not be used due to the current operating environment, which has changed.

"The formula itself has been updated this year to reflect the latest operating environment.

"You should not look back into the past formula, because the past formula itself was designed based on the operating environment, which has changed drastically."

For example, Mr Tan said ridership has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, which would have affected the capacity component - known as the network capacity factor - of the old formula. The network capacity factor tracks operating costs due to network capacity changes relative to ridership.

It has been replaced by a capacity adjustment factor in the new formula, and has been fixed at 1.1 per cent for the next five years to reduce variability resulting from capacity and ridership changes.

Reiterating Mr Tan's point, Ms Ang said: "If you really go and calculate based on the old formula, the number will be out of the chart. Therefore, it validates again that the new fare formula law is intended to reduce the volatility of fare increases for commuters."

To cover the deferred fare adjustment quantum, the PTC requested that the government provide an additional subsidy of about S$300 million for this year's fare review exercise - higher than the S$200 million provided after last year's fare review exercise. The government has agreed to this subsidy, said PTC.