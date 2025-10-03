Tanah Merah, Simei MRT stations to shut for 10 days as East-West Line connects to new depot

SINGAPORE: Commuters in the east can expect longer travel times between Nov 29 and Dec 8, as Simei and Tanah Merah MRT stations will be closed to facilitate track connection works to a new train depot.

During this 10-day period, trains will not run between Bedok and Tampines stations, and between Tanah Merah and Expo stations.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Oct 3) that about 180,000 commuters will be affected.

To maintain connectivity, shuttle bus services will operate between the stations.

Shuttle bus 7 will ply between Bedok and Tampines stations at a frequency of three to five minutes, stopping at Tanah Merah and Simei stations en route.

Shuttle bus 8 will run between Bedok and Expo stations, stopping at Tanah Merah station en route, and operate at a 10-minute interval.

Commuters will pay the same fares for the shuttle bus as they would on trains.