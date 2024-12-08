Train services between Tanah Merah and Tampines on track to resume on Dec 11; works 40% complete
Train services between Tanah Merah, Simei and Tampines MRT stations are suspended until Dec 10 to facilitate the connection of tracks to the new East Coast Integrated Depot.
SINGAPORE: Works on the portion of the East-West Line (EWL) where train services were suspended from Saturday (Dec 7) are 40 per cent complete, with services on track to resume by Wednesday, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).
"About 100 LTA and SMRT engineers and contractors have been working since 1am yesterday morning to replace the existing rail tracks with the new turnout tracks," said LTA Group Director of Rail (Electrical and Mechanical) Chia Choon Poh.
The works are for a junction connecting the new tracks leading from the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) to those at the EWL.
"So far, we have removed the existing tracks. We have removed the existing track side equipment. We have also put in new ballast, the new turnout tracks. And as of this morning, we have completed all the welding for the rail joints," Mr Chia added during a media site visit on Sunday.
The media were shown ongoing works at the Tanah Merah viaduct, some distance away from the ECID.
Currently, workers are still installing track side equipment, which involves placing the third rail, signalling equipment, and power supply cables.
Mr Chia said that works were progressing according to schedule.
"If the weather holds up, we are on target to switch on the power supply system and to test the new turnout tracks with trains," Mr Chia said. Testing will take place across Monday, with Tuesday as a buffer to ensure trains run smoothly. Thereafter, the work site will have to be handed back to SMRT for operations and further testing.
Workers have been on eight-to 12-hour shifts to complete the works, Mr Chia said.
"They have taken their meals. They have also hydrated well and (had) adequate rest before going back to the work.
"We are on progress, because we were pushing a lot trying to finish our work as soon as possible just in case there is unforeseen heavy downpour or lighting strike, then we'd have to stop."
While the weather has been mostly sunny, the team encountered a drizzle on Saturday. CNA also felt a light drizzle a little past 3pm during the site visit.
Mr Chia also thanked passengers for their patience.
The works conducted on the segment of EWL are in preparation for the opening of the ECID in 2026.
LTA previously said that the disruptions were necessary as the connection of the EWL tracks to the ECID required a "continuous window" for works to be completed.
The new ECID, touted to be world's first four-in-one-depot, will feature three train depots stacked on top of each other alongside one bus depot, all within a single site. It will be able to hold up to 220 trains and over 500 buses.
External works for the depot are 98 per cent done, while internal works, such as the fitting of rail tracks, are at 83 per cent completion.
Commuters can expect to see more train service adjustments next year and in 2026 as installation works for the new depot are completed.
Train services that run between Tanah Merah and Tampines MRT stations are suspended from Saturday to Tuesday to facilitate the works.
Commuters travelling between these stations can take a shuttle bus service - shuttle 7 - which will run at a frequency of three to five minutes.
A total of 55 double-decker shuttle buses will also be deployed during the suspension, and temporary shelters set up to facilitate commuters who need to wait for these buses.
Shuttle trains will be operated at other affected parts of the EWL. These are the stretch between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations, and the stretch between Tanah Merah and Changi Airport stations.
Shuttle trains will operate every five minutes between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations, every eight minutes between Tanah Merah and Expo stations, and every 11 minutes between Expo and Changi Airport stations.
Commuters are advised to factor in additional travelling time of up to 30 minutes, and plan their journey in advance.